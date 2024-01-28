Bill seeks to waive review fees for indigents

Aspiring lawyers waiting outside the Supreme Court compound for the results of the 2017 bar exams on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — A bill seeking to exempt indigent individuals from paying the review fees for board and Bar examinations on their first take have been jointly filed by five members of the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 9800’s “primary aim is to remove the financial barriers that often impede the progress of indigent individuals who aspire to become professionals in their chosen fields,” the bill’s explanatory note stated.

The measure was filed by ACT-CIS party-list Representatives Erwin Tulfo, Jocelyn Tulfo and Edvic Yap, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap and Quezon City Rep. Ralph Tulfo.

However, the bill outlines specific eligibility criteria to ensure that the benefits of this exemption are extended to those who “genuinely need it.”

These criteria are designed to identify indigent students who have shown the highest levels of commitment and academic merit.

According to the bill, it will maximize the positive impact of the exemption while maintaining fiscal responsibility by setting target criteria.

“The passage of this bill represents a significant investment in our nation’s future. It empowers indigent individuals, granting them the opportunities they rightfully deserve,” the bill reads.

It also underscored that “breaking the cycle of poverty through education, we unlock the untapped potential of our youth, who will undoubtedly contribute to the progress and development of our society.”