DA: Suspension of onion imports depends on actual production

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2024 | 12:00am
A market vendor shows the size comparison of the onion bought from local farmers and a giant onion that came from an undisclosed origin at the Marikina City Public Market on January 23, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of onion imports is only conditional and still depends on actual production this crop season, according to the Department of Agriculture.

DA Assistant Secretary and spokesman Arnel de Mesa said that the agency is expecting a surge in production in onions until June.

De Mesa added that the latest data from the Bureau of Plant Industry showed that farmland dedicated to onions grew 40 percent this season.

“This is because the price of onion is good in the previous season, and farmers are encouraged to plant,” he said in Filipino in an interview over radio dzRH.

The temporary ban is set until May and could be extended until July, as the production of onions is typically from January to June.

De Mesa stressed that the ban is still conditional if the supply remains sufficient to meet local demand.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. ordered the suspension as he said that this would prevent further depressing onion prices due to a supply glut.

“Because good onion production is already expected and the farmgate price of onion is expected to further go down, our agriculture secretary ordered the temporary suspension. But there is a condition: if increasing onion production is not seen or not accomplished, there would be additional importation if necessary,” De Mesa said.

The DA earlier said that 99 tons of onion imported last month was expected to arrive between Jan. 1 and 15 alongside the fresh harvest of farmers.

The agency, however, said that the effects of El Niño could also affect onion production as the weather phenomenon is expected to last until around March to April.

Prices of onion have gone down to P50 to P70 per kilo and could further fall when onions are harvested next month.

In December 2022, onion prices surged to a record high of P720 per kilo due to tight supply.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
