^

Headlines

13 million families identified as poor in Q4 of 2023 — SWS

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 5:22pm
13 million families identified as poor in Q4 of 2023 â�� SWS
Children collect mussels under a bridge along the waters of Manila Bay in Paranaque, Metro Manila on June 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly half of Filipino families, or 13 million households, considered themselves poor during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS). 

The poll conducted from December 8 to 11 found that 47% of Filipino families reported feeling poor. The figure hardly changed from the 48%, or 13.2 million households, recorded in September. 

The proportion of “borderline” families—or those between the “poor” and “not poor” categories—rose by six points to 33% in the fourth quarter of last year. 

Meanwhile, 20% of households identified as “not poor,” a five-point decrease from September. 

SWS said the 2023 annual average self-rated poor families was 48%, mirroring the 2022 figure and exceeding the pre-pandemic average of 45% in 2019. 

Of the estimated 13 million self-rated poor households, 2.2 million were newly poor, 1.6 million were usually poor, and 9.2 million were always poor. Newly poor families refer to those who were non-poor one to four years ago, while usually poor were non-poor five or more years ago. 

Rise in Balance Luzon

The polling firm attributed the one-point decline in the self-rated poor figure to a decline in Mindanao, combined with a slight increase in Balance Luzon, or Luzon areas outside Metro Manila, and steady scores in the capital region and Visayas. 

Self-rated poverty fell in Mindanao to 61% from 71%, but it rose slightly in Balance Luzon to 39% from 35%. The figure hardly moved in Metro Manila to 37% from 38% and Visayas to 58% from 59%. 

The percentage of “borderline” households increased in Balance Luzon and Mindanao, to 34% from 25% and to 32% from 25%, respectively. It hardly changed in Visayas to 35% from 32%, while it stayed at 29% in the capital region.

Food-poor Filipinos 

The December poll also found the percentage of food-poor families hardly moved to 32% from 34% in September. This translates to 8.9 million food-poor families in the fourth quarter.

The proportion of those who identified as food “borderline” households was up by six points to 41% in the last quarter of 2023, while families who said they were not food-poor fell by five points to 26%. 

Last year’s annual average food-poor families was 35%, slightly above the 33% in 2022 and four points above the pre-pandemic average of 31%. 

The SWS survey also revealed the self-rated poverty (SRP) threshold, or the minimum monthly budget Filipinos families say they need to be considered not poor, stayed at P15,000 in December. 

“[The SRP threshold] has remained sluggish for several years despite considerable inflation. This indicates that poor families have been lowering their living standards, i.e., belt-tightening,” the pollster said. 

Meanwhile, the national median self-rated poverty gap, or how much families lack in home expenses relative to their stated threshold, rose to P7,000 in December from P5,000 in September. 

vuukle comment

INFLATION

POVERTY

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO declares &lsquo;state of emergency&rsquo; on plastic driver&rsquo;s license

LTO declares ‘state of emergency’ on plastic driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office is under a “state of emergency” amid the shortage of plastic cards needed to print...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman says &lsquo;war&rsquo; on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

Lagman says ‘war’ on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Both chambers of Congress’ newfound unity in pushing to liberalize the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution...
Headlines
fbtw
Consultations begin on school calendar shift

Consultations begin on school calendar shift

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education has commenced consultations on reverting to the old academic calendar of June to March, a proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms one-China policy

Philippines reaffirms one-China policy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
President Marcos’ tweet congratulating Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te was his way of thanking Taiwan for...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate Cha-cha proponents: No political changes

Senate Cha-cha proponents: No political changes

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Joining the fray to have the Charter changed, several senators have vowed to focus on its economic provisions and to steer...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH warns vs illegal skin treatments

DOH warns vs illegal skin treatments

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the IV glutathione...
Headlines
fbtw
Minority solons assail P449.5 billion unprogrammed funds in 2024 budget

Minority solons assail P449.5 billion unprogrammed funds in 2024 budget

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
In a 27-page petition released on Tuesday, Lagman and his co-petitioners asked the high court to order the respondents, which...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked to junk PISTON-led petition vs PUVMP

SC asked to junk PISTON-led petition vs PUVMP

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The DOTR and its attached agency, LTFRB, asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition of the PISTON-led transport groups...
Headlines
fbtw
79 percent want Philippines to work with US amid West Philippine Sea tension

79 percent want Philippines to work with US amid West Philippine Sea tension

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Eight in 10 Filipinos want the Philippine government to work with the United States amid the continuing tensions in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with