MTRCB asserts lack of jurisdiction over 'EDSA-pwera' ad

This photo shows a screengrab from a video aired on television about the 1987 Constitution.

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review Classification Board (MTRCB) on Wednesday emphasized that it does not have the authority to probe the recent "Edsa-pwera" advertisement broadcasted on multiple television networks.

Citing the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the MTRCB charter, the broadcast content regulator said that the advertisement is not classified as “publicity material” used in a “motion picture of a television program.”

“The Board clarifies that it has no authority to screen, review, and examine commercials and advertisements, except for those categorized as Publicity Materials/Promotional Material as defined in Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations,” the MTRCB said in a statement.

The statement from the broadcast content regulator came in response to a call made by former human rights lawyer and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. During a program at Sonshine Media Network International, Roque urged the regulator to investigate an advertisement encouraging the public to support Charter change (Cha-cha).

Last week, the group behind the Cha-cha advertisement, said that its purpose is to put to light the idea of a people’s initiative to amend certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

They added that the topic should also be brought to “public discussion.”

The paid advertisement advocated amending the 1987 Constitution, asserting that the charter, following the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, impeded the country's advancement by hindering global investors from investing in the Philippines.

In the same statement, the MTRCB said that another regulatory body is responsible for the probe of the advertisement.

“The Board recognizes the authority of the Ad Standards Council of the Philippines as the advertising industry’s self-regulatory body responsible for overseeing advertising and brand communication materials across all media to safeguard consumers’ interests and ensure honest, fair, and responsible advertising,” it said.

On January 14, members of the Makabayan bloc filed a resolution to probe the purported utilization of public funds and the buying of signatures for the people's initiative aiming to amend the Constitution.