^

Headlines

MTRCB asserts lack of jurisdiction over 'EDSA-pwera' ad

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 4:49pm
MTRCB asserts lack of jurisdiction over 'EDSA-pwera' ad
This photo shows a screengrab from a video aired on television about the 1987 Constitution.

MANILA, Philippines — The Movie and Television Review Classification Board (MTRCB) on Wednesday emphasized that it does not have the authority to probe the recent "Edsa-pwera" advertisement broadcasted on multiple television networks.

Citing the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the MTRCB charter, the broadcast content regulator said that the advertisement is not classified as “publicity material” used in a “motion picture of a television program.”

“The Board clarifies that it has no authority to screen, review, and examine commercials and advertisements, except for those categorized as Publicity Materials/Promotional Material as defined in Presidential Decree (PD) No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations,” the MTRCB said in a statement. 

The statement from the broadcast content regulator came in response to a call made by former human rights lawyer and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. During a program at Sonshine Media Network International, Roque urged the regulator to investigate an advertisement encouraging the public to support Charter change (Cha-cha).

Last week, the group behind the Cha-cha advertisement, said that its purpose is to put to light the idea of a people’s initiative to amend certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

They added that the topic should also be brought to “public discussion.”

The paid advertisement advocated amending the 1987 Constitution, asserting that the charter, following the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, impeded the country's advancement by hindering global investors from investing in the Philippines.

In the same statement, the MTRCB said that another regulatory body is responsible for the probe of the advertisement.

“The Board recognizes the authority of the Ad Standards Council of the Philippines as the advertising industry’s self-regulatory body responsible for overseeing advertising and brand communication materials across all media to safeguard consumers’ interests and ensure honest, fair, and responsible advertising,” it said. 

On January 14, members of the Makabayan bloc filed a resolution to probe the purported utilization of public funds and the buying of signatures for the people's initiative aiming to amend the Constitution.

vuukle comment

CHA-CHA

CHARTER CHANGE

MTRCB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO declares &lsquo;state of emergency&rsquo; on plastic driver&rsquo;s license

LTO declares ‘state of emergency’ on plastic driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office is under a “state of emergency” amid the shortage of plastic cards needed to print...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman says &lsquo;war&rsquo; on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

Lagman says ‘war’ on 1987 Constitution underway after Senate changes tune on Cha-cha

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Both chambers of Congress’ newfound unity in pushing to liberalize the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution...
Headlines
fbtw
Consultations begin on school calendar shift

Consultations begin on school calendar shift

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education has commenced consultations on reverting to the old academic calendar of June to March, a proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines reaffirms one-China policy

Philippines reaffirms one-China policy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
President Marcos’ tweet congratulating Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te was his way of thanking Taiwan for...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate Cha-cha proponents: No political changes

Senate Cha-cha proponents: No political changes

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Joining the fray to have the Charter changed, several senators have vowed to focus on its economic provisions and to steer...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
79 percent want Philippines to work with US amid West Philippine Sea tension

79 percent want Philippines to work with US amid West Philippine Sea tension

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Eight in 10 Filipinos want the Philippine government to work with the United States amid the continuing tensions in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr to SC: Dismiss petitions vs PUV modernization

DOTr to SC: Dismiss petitions vs PUV modernization

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board have asked the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: 30 percent of crops wasted due to poor logistics

DA: 30 percent of crops wasted due to poor logistics

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Nearly a third or 30 percent of the country’s agricultural produce is wasted because of a poor logistics system, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to sign 5-year rice deal with Vietnam

Philippines to sign 5-year rice deal with Vietnam

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to forge a five-year rice deal with Vietnam during President Marcos’ state visit later this...
Headlines
fbtw
P450 billion unprogrammed funds challenged before SC

P450 billion unprogrammed funds challenged before SC

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Minority lawmakers are asking the Supreme Court to nullify the P449.5 billion in unprogrammed allocation in the national budget,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with