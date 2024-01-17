Herbosa seeks suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.

MANILA, Philippines — Health chief Teodoro Herbosa urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to suspend the increase in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) member contributions.

Herbosa argued Wednesday that the state insurer has sufficient funds to maintain benefits without the hike.

“It will not be hurt by delaying the increase in premiums,” Herbosa said.

“I need to see a good actuarial [study] on this. So you need to have a science-based approach to do the policy, not just raise it on a whim,” he added.

The Presidential Communications Office said Marcos is reviewing Herbosa's request.

The health chief will also discuss the matter with the PhiHealth board.

Last week, PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma announced the implementation of the scheduled hike in members’ contributions to 5% from the current 4% a year after its suspension by Marcos.

Direct contributors who are earning between P10,000 and P100,000 are expected to pay new premium rates ranging from P500 to P5,000, depending on their income bracket.

In 2023, Marcos suspended the premium rate and income ceiling hike as Filipinos faced economic challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ledesma earlier said that PhilHealth will comply should the president decide to suspend the premium hike again this year.