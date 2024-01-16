^

Headlines

DOJ orders probe into alleged issuance of work visas to fake companies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 16, 2024 | 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said that he asked the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to investigate its legal department following its issuance of work visas to alleged "fake" corporations and sole proprietorships.

In a press briefing, Remulla said that the BI's legal department "allowed" the issuance of "9G" or pre-arranged employment visas to foreign individuals to have lawful work in the Philippines. 

"Maraming corporations that are petitioning for 9G visas are fake corporations or non-entities, which the legal department of the Bureau of Immigration allowed," Remulla said.

(Many corporations petitioning for 9G visas are fake or non-existent entities, and these were allowed by the legal department of the Bureau of Immigration.)

According to Remulla, the said companies that were issued "thousands" of visas were not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and some are related to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Corp. (POGO).

Remulla said the alleged fake entities, which are local "companies", were "accepted" without validation.

"We're talking about more than 500 corporations and thousands and thousands of visas issued with the petition of these corporations which has been presumed validated by the legal department and the visa issuing authority of the Bureau of Immigration," the justice chief said. 

"It is an affront to our sovereignty that these people have been issuing all of these to them," he added.

Remulla also ordered the BI to only issue visas to corporations that are registered with the SEC and also asked BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco to finish the investigation by the end of the month.

"I am challenging the immigration commissioner to put this matter as a priority so that we stop making a fool of Filipinos," he said. 

On Dec. 12, 2023, the BI suspended the issuance of 9G visas with single proprietorship as petitioners.

In the same month, the immigration bureau also blacklisted 400 foreign nationals after being petitioned by fake companies.

Philstar.com has reached out to the BI for comment about the issue, but they have yet to issue a statement, according to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evidence needed for bribery probe &ndash; DOJ

Evidence needed for bribery probe – DOJ

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
Only if and when it gets formal correspondence or evidence from Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III or from others...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on January 15

LIST: Flights canceled on January 15

1 day ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos bucks Cha-cha via people&rsquo;s initiative

Marcos bucks Cha-cha via people’s initiative

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed disdain for the signature campaign to change the Constitution under the people’s initiative...
Headlines
fbtw
'Magnificent 7' transport groups file intervention to back PUV modernization program

'Magnificent 7' transport groups file intervention to back PUV modernization program

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Transport groups asked the high court to allow them to “intervene” on the temporary restraining order previously...
Headlines
fbtw
Another data leak hits PhilHealth

Another data leak hits PhilHealth

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
Bugs or coding errors, not cyber hackers, caused glitches that hit the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. website over the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No loyalty check amid Marcos ouster rumors &ndash; AFP

No loyalty check amid Marcos ouster rumors – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
There is no need for loyalty checks on uniformed personnel as there is no destabilization plot against the Marcos administration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices up for 2nd straight week

Pump prices up for 2nd straight week

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Local oil companies are hiking pump prices for a second straight week, this time higher compared to the increase they implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo; continues in London, Italy

‘Love the Philippines’ continues in London, Italy

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
The Department of Tourism continues its “Love the Philippines” drive in Europe, with caravans and advertisements...
Headlines
fbtw
No suspension of work, classes during PUJ strike

No suspension of work, classes during PUJ strike

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
There will be no suspension of classes, work and number coding during the transport protest that groups opposed to the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with