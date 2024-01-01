^

Headlines

Fireworks-related injuries jump to 231 after New Year celebrations; one baby hit by piccolo

Philstar.com
January 1, 2024 | 1:00pm
Fireworks-related injuries jump to 231 after New Year celebrations; one baby hit by piccolo
Revellers watch as fireworks light up the sky ushering in the New Year at Rizal Park, in Manila on January 1, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The number of fireworks-related injuries doubled overnight after the New Year festivities, according to the Department of Health on Monday, with at least 116 new cases nationwide, including an 11-month-old baby injured by an illegal firecracker. 

This brings the total number of firecracker-related injuries to 231 since the health department began its monitoring in December 2023 — higher than the total number of cases recorded by this time last year.

Sunday evening marked the country’s first celebration of New Year’s Eve without any COVID-19-related restrictions on movement and gatherings more than three years since the pandemic began. The government lifted the state of public emergency and removed all related protocols and restrictions in July 2023.

The DOH said that it has been beefing up its campaign against the use of firecrackers during the holidays to prevent injuries and saw positive results before the pandemic in 2020. To date, 2019 has seen the lowest number of average daily cases at 159.

“Our data shows that we have a new hope this year for less injuries by going for community fireworks displays across the nation,” the DOH said in a press release.

On Monday morning, the DOH said that it recorded 116 new cases, including the youngest victim so far — an 11-month-old child from the National Capital Region whose face was burned by an illegal piccolo "lit by someone else on the street." 

The DOH added that the oldest individual to be injured by a firecracker is a 76-year-old man from the Ilocos Region who sustained an eye injury from a kwitis he lit at home.  

Nearly half of all injuries (49%) were from Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon (27%) and Ilocos Region (24%). 

A mix of legal and illegal firecrackers caused the injuries, which included kwitis, 5-Star, boga, piccolo, among others.  — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

DOH

FIRECRACKER

HEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
Boy loses 5 fingers to firecrackers

Boy loses 5 fingers to firecrackers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
A four-year-old boy in Central Luzon lost all five fingers on his right hand following a firecracker injury, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Coast Guard sets massive recruitment in 2024

Philippine Coast Guard sets massive recruitment in 2024

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard intends to hire 4,000 additional personnel this 2024 to meet the growing demands in maritime security...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa warns of delayed rainy season due to La Ni&ntilde;a

Pagasa warns of delayed rainy season due to La Niña

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The La Niña phenomenon, expected in the third or last quarter of 2024, may also delay the onset of the rainy season,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No extension of deadline for PUJ consolidation

No extension of deadline for PUJ consolidation

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The deadline for consolidation given to traditional jeepneys ended at 5 p.m. yesterday despite the one-month extension to...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos yesterday: Exemplify solidarity through kindness, volunteerism

President Marcos yesterday: Exemplify solidarity through kindness, volunteerism

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos to display solidarity and volunteerism, and to contribute to efforts to secure...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: A banner year for Senate; minority stands its ground

Yearender: A banner year for Senate; minority stands its ground

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The past year was a productive one for the Senate.
Headlines
fbtw
PhilPost launches Wooden Dragon stamps

PhilPost launches Wooden Dragon stamps

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Postal Corp. recently launched its Wooden Dragon stamp to mark the start of the new year.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with