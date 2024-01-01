^

Headlines

Pagasa warns of delayed rainy season due to La Niña

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Pagasa warns of delayed rainy season due to La NiÃ±a
Ana Lisa Solis, PAGASA climate monitoring and prediction section head, said in a radio interview that the bureau would continue to monitor the climate pattern in 2024 because a delay in the onset of the rainy season “is very critical.”
Freeman Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The La Niña phenomenon, expected in the third or last quarter of 2024, may also delay the onset of the rainy season, which usually begins in late May or early June in the country, according to an official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Ana Lisa Solis, PAGASA climate monitoring and prediction section head, said in a radio interview that the bureau would continue to monitor the climate pattern in 2024 because a delay in the onset of the rainy season “is very critical.”

“Although, the uncertainty (of La Niña) is still high, most of the models say there is a possibility. So we are looking into the long term climate situation,” Solis said.

She noted that only 11 typhoons entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last year because of the El Niño.

“Under La Niña, there is a possibility of more rains brought by typhoons or different weather systems… when there is El Niño, the Habagat system is more intense,” she added.

According to Solis, from the start of the pandemic in 2020 until the first quarter of 2023, a back-to-back La Niña was actually experienced in the country.

“We experienced more rain, we just did not notice as we were preoccupied that time because of Covid,” she explained.

Solis assured the public that the current water level of Angat Dam is enough to supply the requirements of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

“The yearend water level of Angat is more than the normal high water level. This will be enough as concerned agencies were able to prepare and anticipate the possible El Niño,” Solis said.

She added that this scenario will hold true if the dry season will not be extended or if the onset of the rainy season will not be delayed.

As of 6 a.m. on Sunday, the water level of Angat reached 214.22 meters with one spill gate remaining open.

Solis also said the last quarter of 2023 was the warmest season recorded because of the El Niño phenomenon.

vuukle comment

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Emulate Rizal&rsquo;s genuine love for country &ndash; Marcos

Emulate Rizal’s genuine love for country – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
As the nation marked the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Jose Rizal yesterday, President Marcos called on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is firm on its stand in asserting Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea over China,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urged to stop PUJ phaseout

Palace urged to stop PUJ phaseout

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
The Makabayan bloc yesterday made a last-minute call for Malacañang to stop the implementation of the public utility...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos yesterday: Exemplify solidarity through kindness, volunteerism

President Marcos yesterday: Exemplify solidarity through kindness, volunteerism

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos to display solidarity and volunteerism, and to contribute to efforts to secure...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: A banner year for Senate; minority stands its ground

Yearender: A banner year for Senate; minority stands its ground

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
The past year was a productive one for the Senate.
Headlines
fbtw
PhilPost launches Wooden Dragon stamps

PhilPost launches Wooden Dragon stamps

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Postal Corp. recently launched its Wooden Dragon stamp to mark the start of the new year.
Headlines
fbtw
Congress OKs doubling teachers&rsquo; supply allowance

Congress OKs doubling teachers’ supply allowance

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Both chambers of Congress have approved the increased supply allowance for about 800,000 public school teachers nationwide,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;OFWs on Philippines vacation spend more than foreign tourists&rsquo;

‘OFWs on Philippines vacation spend more than foreign tourists’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Luring tourists to the country should not be limited to foreigners, since statistics have shown that overseas Filipinos –...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with