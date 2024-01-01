^

Full implementation of lifeline power rate program starts today

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said that, together with the Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), they are now set to proceed with the full implementation of the lifeline rate program following the successful conduct of registration caravans.
MANILA, Philippines — The full implementation of the lifeline rate program will start today, providing qualified poor households with discounts on their electricity bills.

The ERC said only Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and non-4Ps electricity consumers, who consume not more than 100 kilowatt-hours (kwh) a month, and have registered with their respective distribution utilities (DUs) shall be entitled to avail themselves of the subsidy provided under the lifeline rate program.

However, all DUs are reminded to continue accepting and processing applications within the timeline prescribed under the program’s implementing rules and regulations.

The DUs are likewise directed to continue with their promotion efforts to disseminate information and enlighten the public on the benefits of the program.

The ERC, DOE and DSWD last July deferred the full implementation of the program to allow for more aggressive registration efforts, after observing significantly low turnout among both 4Ps and non-4Ps applicants for the subsidy.

In collaboration with the DOE, DSWD and DUs, the ERC organized and conducted nationwide information and education campaigns, alongside on-site registration caravans, to make the services more accessible to people.

The lifeline – or subsidized rates – is given to low-income customers using electricity below 100 kwh per month and who cannot afford to pay their bills at full cost.

The subsidy is provided under Republic Act 11552, or an Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate, amending for the purpose Section 73 of RA 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act.

