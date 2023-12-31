Cases of respiratory illness plateau amid holiday season — DOH

People play a game while blindfolded as others gather at Rizal Park on Christmas day in Manila on December 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported on Sunday that cases of respiratory illnesses in the country appeared to have stabilized, with indications suggesting a plateau in the number of reported cases.

"Kinakausap ko ang aming epidemiology unit, ang sabi humuhupa na raw, parang nag-plateau na ang number of cases. (Discussions with our epidemiology unit suggest a potential decline or leveling off in reported respiratory illness cases)," said Health Secretary Ted Herbosa in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

"Siguro nag-kanya-kanyang bakasyon na dahil wala nang pasok sa trabaho at eskwela, hindi na masyadong kumalat ang respiratory illness (The holiday break from work and school might have contributed to reduced transmission rates),” he added.

Despite the trend, Herbosa urged caution, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Precautions such as covering one's mouth when coughing or sneezing, as well as refraining from attending gatherings if feeling unwell are advised to prevent potential transmission.

Herbosa previously reminded the public, especially the elderly, to get flu shots during the flu season.