^

Headlines

Marcos urges Filipinos to help shape a 'meaningful' transformation in 2024

Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 3:22pm
Marcos urges Filipinos to help shape a 'meaningful' transformation in 2024
People gather at Rizal Park on Christmas day in Manila on December 25, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday called on Filipinos to embrace a collective spirit and participate in shaping the future of the country. 

“As we welcome 2024 with great optimism, I call upon every Filipino from every corner of the world to contribute to the future of our beloved motherland,” Marcos said in a message released on New Year’s Eve. 

“Let us embody the spirit of solidarity through acts of kindness, volunteerism, and compassion, knowing that each of us is a catalyst for our country’s meaningful social transformation,” he added. 

A survey released by the Social Weather Stations last week suggested that 96% of adult Filipinos are welcoming 2024 with hope, marking a one-point rise from last year and mirroring the pre-pandemic sentiment in 2019.

Meanwhile, only three percent of adult Filipinos are entering the coming year with fear, down by two points in 2022. 

The polling firm noted that 97% each from Metro Manila and Luzon areas outside the capital region feel optimistic for 2024, while 96% in Mindanao and 93% in Visayas are welcoming the new year with hope. 

In a separate message, Vice President Sara Duterte said she is hoping that each Filipino will have a renewed sense of hope, strength and determination to strive and unite for the betterment of everyone. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

NEW YEAR

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is firm on its stand in asserting Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea over China,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace urged to stop PUJ phaseout

Palace urged to stop PUJ phaseout

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc yesterday made a last-minute call for Malacañang to stop the implementation of the public utility...
Headlines
fbtw
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Ni&ntilde;o

PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Niño

By Romina Cabrera | 4 days ago
The water level at Angat Dam is enough to last through the dry season amid the ongoing El Niño, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos orders measures to speed up Marawi recovery

Marcos orders measures to speed up Marawi recovery

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered the streamlining and strengthening of functions of various government agencies to fast track...
Headlines
fbtw

2023: The year of the whodunit

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 16 hours ago
First big news of the year was the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, a classic whodunit in the tradition of political and media rubouts that seemed to have carried over from the year previous,...
Headlines
fbtw
China blasts proposed permanent Filipino structures in Ayungin, calls it illegal

China blasts proposed permanent Filipino structures in Ayungin, calls it illegal

By James Relativo | 22 hours ago
Beijing's Foreign Ministry vehemently opposed plans by Manila's government to construct a permanent structure within the West...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Kwitis burns unsuspecting 72-year-old as firecracker injuries climb to 107

DOH: Kwitis burns unsuspecting 72-year-old as firecracker injuries climb to 107

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Injuries due to pyrotechnic devices continue to rack up days ahead of the New Year festivities, with survivors already breaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with