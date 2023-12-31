Marcos urges Filipinos to help shape a 'meaningful' transformation in 2024

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday called on Filipinos to embrace a collective spirit and participate in shaping the future of the country.

“As we welcome 2024 with great optimism, I call upon every Filipino from every corner of the world to contribute to the future of our beloved motherland,” Marcos said in a message released on New Year’s Eve.

“Let us embody the spirit of solidarity through acts of kindness, volunteerism, and compassion, knowing that each of us is a catalyst for our country’s meaningful social transformation,” he added.

A survey released by the Social Weather Stations last week suggested that 96% of adult Filipinos are welcoming 2024 with hope, marking a one-point rise from last year and mirroring the pre-pandemic sentiment in 2019.

Meanwhile, only three percent of adult Filipinos are entering the coming year with fear, down by two points in 2022.

The polling firm noted that 97% each from Metro Manila and Luzon areas outside the capital region feel optimistic for 2024, while 96% in Mindanao and 93% in Visayas are welcoming the new year with hope.

In a separate message, Vice President Sara Duterte said she is hoping that each Filipino will have a renewed sense of hope, strength and determination to strive and unite for the betterment of everyone. — Gaea Katreena Cabico