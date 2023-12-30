Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

He said that the DA particularly recorded an increase in the retail price of chicken as he assured the public of continuous monitoring by the department.

MANILA, Philippines — The retail price of chicken has increased by P20 per kilo days before the New Year’s celebration, reaching P210 per kilo from the previous P190, according to monitoring of the Department of Agriculture (DA) yesterday.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesman Arnel de Mesa has confirmed a slight increase in the retail price of agricultural commodities this holiday season, which is expected to prevail until the New Year’s celebration.

Meanwhile, the retail price of pork ham ranged between P270 and P370 per kilo and pork belly or liempo, between P300 and P400 per kilo.

De Mesa said the supply of agricultural commodities in the entire country is very stable and that the upward trend of food products is just temporary. — Ghio Ong