90-day license suspension meted out vs taxi driver for charging P10k to tourist

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a 90-day preventive suspension on a taxi driver's license after being exposed in a now viral video for charging a P10,000 fare to a foreign tourist at an airport.

The taxi driver, who was seen operating at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), could be seen in the video charging passengers from P9,700 to P13,500 using a fake fare matrix.

The LTO in a statement last Thursday identified the erring taxi driver as Arnel Acle. He was ordered to explain through a show cause order why no sanction should be imposed to him for violating three provisions of the Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.

Included in the alleged violations are the following:

overcharging passengers

discourteous and arrogant to passengers

violation of franchise

"Under the guidance of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, we are now coordinating with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the sanctions that may be imposed on the operator of the taxi," said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

According to the LTO official, the viral video clearly indicates a direct violation of the law.

Mendoza added that they identified the the taxi cab through a CCTV footage which lead to the identification of Acle.

The taxi unit was last seen in the parking area of the taxi company in Valenzuela City. Acle later notified his operator that he would go on vacation in his home province.

The driver has yet to report to work after remitting his earnings to the taxi owner last December 19 and is now believed to have gone into hiding.

Entire taxi fleet now banned in NAIA

Acle would not be the only one to face possible sanctions for the overcharging incident.

Bautista earlier said that the entire fleet where Acle works in is no longer allowed to operate within NAIA.

"We are now coordinating with the Philippine National Police and our local offices to locate this man. We will not let this pass because this is embarassing to our country and all Filipinos," Mendoza added in a mix of English and Filipino.

"The preventive suspension we issued on the driver’s license of Mr. Acle is our way of sending a strong message to these errant drivers that we will do everything in our power to make them responsible for any illegal activities."