450 MRT passengers evacuated after smoke emission at Cubao Station

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of passengers were forced to alight the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) after smoke was detected in one of its stations in Quezon City, according to a report from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino shared the news this Tuesday after the incident was observed at around 5:44 a.m.

"Technical problem, with smoke observed coming from Bogie B, on Train Index 10 at Cubao Station - Southbound. Unloaded passengers," Aquino told reporters.

"All passengers (450 pax) transferred to replacement Train at Cubao Station on 5:54am."

The incident only took around eight minutes before the MRT resumed regular operations.

Asked what caused the issue, Aquino told Philstar.com that the MRT incident is still under ongoing assessment.

"Defective [t]rain [was] moved to shaw pocket track at 5:52 a.m.," she continued.

The DoTr earlier extended their operating hours amid the holiday rush for the MRT-3, Light Rail Transit 1 and 2 and Philippine National Railway (PNR).

Regular train schedules resume on the same lines starting today, December 26, until December and January 2 to 3. Weekend train scheduules will likewise be observed on December 30.