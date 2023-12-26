^

Headlines

450 MRT passengers evacuated after smoke emission at Cubao Station

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 2:31pm
450 MRT passengers evacuated after smoke emission at Cubao Station
File photo of MRT-3.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of passengers were forced to alight the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) after smoke was detected in one of its stations in Quezon City, according to a report from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino shared the news this Tuesday after the incident was observed at around 5:44 a.m.

"Technical problem, with smoke observed coming from Bogie B, on Train Index 10 at Cubao Station - Southbound. Unloaded passengers," Aquino told reporters.

"All passengers (450 pax) transferred to replacement Train at Cubao Station on 5:54am."

The incident only took around eight minutes before the MRT resumed regular operations.

Asked what caused the issue, Aquino told Philstar.com that the MRT incident is still under ongoing assessment.

"Defective [t]rain [was] moved to shaw pocket track at 5:52 a.m.," she continued.

The DoTr earlier extended their operating hours amid the holiday rush for the MRT-3, Light Rail Transit 1 and 2  and Philippine National Railway (PNR).

Regular train schedules resume on the same lines starting today, December 26, until December and January 2 to 3. Weekend train scheduules will likewise be observed on December 30.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

MRT-3

PASSENGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ACT&rsquo;s Christmas wish: New DepEd secretary

ACT’s Christmas wish: New DepEd secretary

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Teachers and education personnel wish to have a new Department of Education secretary this Christmas due to what they describe...
Headlines
fbtw
Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover Northbound closed on December 26 to 30

Roxas Boulevard-EDSA Flyover Northbound closed on December 26 to 30

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
DPWH-SMDEO said that it will install the two remaining expansion joints on the Roxas Boulevard EDSA Flyover to address the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fireworks-related injuries reach 28

Fireworks-related injuries reach 28

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
As of Christmas Day, the Department of Health has recorded a total of 28 fireworks-related injuries
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: We&rsquo;ve done well: Palace touts economic success under Marcos

Yearender: We’ve done well: Palace touts economic success under Marcos

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Philippine economy performed well in 2023 despite lingering external challenges, due largely to the administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
4Ps beneficiaries to enjoy electricity bill discount in January

4Ps beneficiaries to enjoy electricity bill discount in January

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Starting January 2024, beneficiaries of the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps and those considered...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diesel price up by P1.70, gasoline by P1.60/liter

Diesel price up by P1.70, gasoline by P1.60/liter

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Local oil companies are jacking up prices by more than P1 per liter today.
Headlines
fbtw
Transport groups hopeful of favorable SC ruling

Transport groups hopeful of favorable SC ruling

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
As the deadline nears for the phaseout of traditional jeepneys, militant transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper...
Headlines
fbtw
900,000 Pinoys lifted from poverty &ndash; PSA

900,000 Pinoys lifted from poverty – PSA

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Approximately 900,000 people have been lifted from poverty based on the latest Philippine Statistics Authority report that...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to national agencies: List functions devolved to LGUs

Marcos to national agencies: List functions devolved to LGUs

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered national government agencies to complete the list of functions and services to be devolved to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with