DOH: 16 firework-related incidents logged before Christmas Day

People watch fireworks illuminate the sky at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila on December 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen firework-related injuries were reported in the Philippines during Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday.

As of DOH's monitoring on December 24 and the morning of December 25, injured people spanning from six years old to 35 years old were reported.

This brings the total number of firework-related injuries to 28 this holiday season.

One of the cases mentioned by the health department is an eye injury suffered by a bystander in an area designated for fireworks display.

The DOH said that Metro Manila accounted for 31% of the injuries where 94% of the incidents occurred in homes or on the streets.

It also pointed out that 10.36% of injuries related to firecrackers involved "passive involvement," indicating that those affected were not directly engaged in lighting the firecracker's fuse.

"It is unsafe to use any firework, legal or illegal, at home or nearby streets [as] many victims are not even involved in lighting them," the DOH said.

"Fireworks use both at or near the home and even at designated areas can still harm even those not lighting them. It is better for professionals at community fireworks displays to do the show, with watchers far away at a safe distance," it added.

The DOH also said that these incidents involved seven fireworks that were legally permitted.

According to Republic Act 7183 and Executive Order 28 series of 2017, the utilization of firecrackers and similar pyrotechnic items is regulated and controlled.