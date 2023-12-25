^

Amihan, easterlies to bring rains on Christmas Day

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 25, 2023 | 12:02pm
Amihan, easterlies to bring rains on Christmas Day
People watch a Christmas light show ahead of festivities at a park in Makati, Metro Manila on December 22, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Fair weather is expected in most of Luzon while parts of Visayas and Mindanao may experience rain showers on Christmas Day, the state weather bureau PAGASA said in its daily forecast.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Luzon will experience cloudy skies with rain showers due to the Northeast Monsoon or Amihan in the next 24 hours.

Cloudy skies with potential rain showers may also prevail in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora and Quezon Province due to Amihan.

However, the state weather bureau said that Luzon will experience generally fair weather condition despite possible rains.

Palawan, on the other hand, will experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

In, Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said there is a high chance of rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Easterlies.

Rain showers and thunderstorms could also be observed in Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Samar and Southern Leyte due to Easterlies. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila's temperature is forecast at 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
