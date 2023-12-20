‘Chinese envoy actively working to improve ties’

^

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
December 20, 2023 | 12:00am
File photo: Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian.
MANILA, Philippines — China’s top diplomat in the Philippines is doing his job for “better” relations with the Philippines, the Chinese embassy in Manila said yesterday.

The embassy issued the statement after President Marcos said he was personally “upset” by the hostile behavior of Ambassador Huang Xilian, although he would not seek the envoy’s recall, as demanded by some quarters.

Marcos said he understood that Huang was “just doing his job” to push China’s stance on the issue of the West Philippine Sea.

“Amb Huang is doing his job for better China-Philippines relations,” the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy said it is hopeful bilateral relations next year would bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

Calls were made to expel Huang because of his disrespectful behavior, including his alleged bullying of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry warned anew that the Philippines’ “tying itself to some major power and forcing China to back down on issues concerning China’s core interests will lead nowhere.”

China has repeatedly blamed the Philippines for starting trouble in the West Philippine Sea despite video evidence to the contrary.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, meanwhile, reiterated his suspicions that China could be funding destabilization plot against the Marcos administration to divert attention from its bullying in the West Philippine Sea.

“Most of these people are influencers identified with the former administration. They are being used for destabilization efforts,” said Ejercito, who noted that he has been targeted by trolls for his stance on the West Philippine Sea issue.

Ejercito clarified that he does not believe former president Rodrigo Duterte is behind any destabilization effort. “There is perception that former president Duterte is pro-China but I don’t think he is behind it. I’m hoping that they would realize that they are being used for destabilization efforts. It’s not going to do our country good. Any destabilization, any adventurism, at this point, will not be good because it will only cause political instability and economic instability. We can’t really progress anymore,” he said.

“It would take a while before the country would be able to rebound. That’s why I will not welcome any adventurism at this time,” he said.

He said other officials targeted by trolls were Speaker Martin Romualdez, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commander Jay Tarriela, who openly criticized China’s bullying and aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

He said trolls were obviously behind the spread of misleading information as the messages were “copy-paste” or rehashed. “What I can’t stomach is Filipinos will side with the bully and aggressor like China.”

The senator also said he respects Marcos’ decision not to call for the replacement of Huang. 

