1 hurt, 1 missing due to shear line, Kabayan

A mother and child are evacuated from their house amid flooding from heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Kabayan in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur the other day. Thousands of people were taken to evacuation centers as Kabayan hit Mindanao, causing scattered flooding and power outages.

MANILA, Philippines — One person was confirmed injured while another was reported missing due to the combined effects of the shear line and Tropical Storm Kabayan, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported yesterday.

In its Situational Report No. 2, the NDRRMC said that as of 8 a.m., 22,695 people from Regions 7, 8, 10, 11 and Caraga were pre-emptively evacuated due to the combined effects of the shear line and Kabayan.

The same situational report showed that 25,489 families or 86,321 people were affected. The NDRRMC said that 82,703 people were displaced and given temporary shelter in 390 evacuation centers in those regions.

There were also seven areas flooded in Region 11 and Caraga. Some 83 cities and municipalities ordered the suspension of classes while 57 cities and municipalities suspended work.

The government has so far released an estimated P92,676.05 in assistance.

Forecast

The trough of a low-pressure area will continue to bring rains over parts of the country today as it moves away from Philippine landmass, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA said the LPA was monitored 265 km west of Zamboanga City as of 3 p.m.

The trough and shear line will bring scattered rains over Mindanao, Western and Central Visayas, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Aurora, Masbate, Biliran, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is still affecting Central and Northern Luzon, with cloudy skies and rains forecast over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The monsoon will also bring isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said the rest of the country may see isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

It warned of possible flash floods or landslides during heavy rains.

Preparations

The Visayas Command (VisCom) has intensified its preparation on disaster response as it braces for the impact of Kabayan which is approaching the Visayas region.

VisCom placed on standby alert a total of 174 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response teams in the entire Visayas ready to move on notice.

Public Information Office chief of the command Lt. Col. Israel Galorio said 56 of the 174 humanitarian response teams have been prepositioned in areas prone to hazards in coordination with the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for immediate disaster response.

These teams are composed of officers, enlisted personnel, CAFGU active auxiliary and AFP reservists. Each team is equipped with disaster response equipment, mobility and communication assets.

Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo of the Philippine Army said they are closely monitoring areas in Western and Eastern Visayas that are prone to flash floods and landslides.

Based on the latest weather advisory of PAGASA, signal No. 1 has been raised over a large portion of the Visayas region, including Southern Leyte, Leyte, southern portion of Samar, southern portion of Eastern Samar, Cebu including Camotes Island and Bantayan Island, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental and Guimaras.

“We are aware that there are areas both in Western and Eastern Visayas that are prone to flash floods and landslides. Hence, preparation was made as early as possible to mitigate the impact of the tropical depression and prevent the loss of lives,” Arevalo said. — Romina Cabrera