House probe sought over billions worth of undelivered DepEd learning equipment

Teachers conduct a simulation exercise yesterday in preparation for faceto- face classes at the Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School in Navotas on Nov. 22.

MANILA, Philippines — Makabayan bloc lawmakers have urged the House of Representatives to investigate the billions worth of learning equipment that the Department of Education has failed to deliver to students due to an ongoing tussle with a previously contracted logistics firm.

Filed on Wednesday, House Resolution 1516 calls attention to the billions worth of school furniture and science and math equipment sitting unused in warehouses owned by logistics firm Transpac Cargo Logistics Incorporated, allegedly due to DepEd’s unsettled warehouse fees.

This comes after a December 3 Rappler report that found DepEd has “filed a civil case to retrieve or regain the possession of the goods” that Transpac has reportedly been “holding hostage.”

The report detailed that DepEd has refused to pay warehouse fees to Transpac due to the firm’s failure to distribute the learning equipment — the exact worth of which has yet to be revealed by the department.

DepEd is currently negotiating with the logistics firm to recover the undelivered school equipment, the report added.

In August, the Commission on Audit flagged the department for its failure to distribute some P1.2 billion worth of science and mathematics equipment and millions worth of tools and equipment used by technical vocational students, among others. Around P1 billion of school furniture was also reportedly not picked up from three suppliers, racking up P11 million in warehousing fees.

House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) said that the findings of the Rappler report should prompt an investigation from the lower house given that previous audit reports show that DepEd’s deal with Transpac has resulted in boxes of unused and undelivered school supplies.

“This is public money and this incident should not happen again. If they are not punished or blacklisted, they will just commit the same act, and those who will be affected again are teachers and students,” Castro said in Filipino.