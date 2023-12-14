^

Headlines

House probe sought over billions worth of undelivered DepEd learning equipment

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 14, 2023 | 4:11pm
House probe sought over billions worth of undelivered DepEd learning equipment
Teachers conduct a simulation exercise yesterday in preparation for faceto- face classes at the Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School in Navotas on Nov. 22.
Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Makabayan bloc lawmakers have urged the House of Representatives to investigate the billions worth of learning equipment that the Department of Education has failed to deliver to students due to an ongoing tussle with a previously contracted logistics firm.

Filed on Wednesday, House Resolution 1516 calls attention to the billions worth of school furniture and science and math equipment sitting unused in warehouses owned by logistics firm Transpac Cargo Logistics Incorporated, allegedly due to DepEd’s unsettled warehouse fees.

This comes after a December 3 Rappler report that found DepEd has “filed a civil case to retrieve or regain the possession of the goods” that Transpac has reportedly been “holding hostage.” 

The report detailed that DepEd has refused to pay warehouse fees to Transpac due to the firm’s failure to distribute the learning equipment — the exact worth of which has yet to be revealed by the department.

DepEd is currently negotiating with the logistics firm to recover the undelivered school equipment, the report added.

In August, the Commission on Audit flagged the department for its failure to distribute some P1.2 billion worth of science and mathematics equipment and millions worth of tools and equipment used by technical vocational students, among others. Around P1 billion of school furniture was also reportedly not picked up from three suppliers, racking up P11 million in warehousing fees.

House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) said that the findings of the Rappler report should prompt an investigation from the lower house given that previous audit reports show that DepEd’s deal with Transpac has resulted in boxes of unused and undelivered school supplies.

“This is public money and this incident should not happen again. If they are not punished or blacklisted, they will just commit the same act, and those who will be affected again are teachers and students,” Castro said in Filipino.

vuukle comment

DEPED

EDUCATION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines supports UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Philippines supports UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday, demanding an “immediate humanitarian...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to China: Stop harassment in West Philippine Sea

Philippines to China: Stop harassment in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The Philippine government is now “firmly” calling on China to immediately put an end to its harassment and violation...
Headlines
fbtw
2024 budget approved by Congress unconstitutional?

2024 budget approved by Congress unconstitutional?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The ratified version of the proposed 2024 national budget could be considered unconstitutional as the bicameral conference...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves faces charges for financing terrorism

Teves faces charges for financing terrorism

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Former Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is facing a new complaint before the Department of Justice for allegedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Pre-registered SIMs for sale in Facebook Marketplace

Pre-registered SIMs for sale in Facebook Marketplace

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
Pre-registered SIM cards are being openly sold on the Facebook Marketplace, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza – taking...
Headlines
fbtw
MWSS approves water rate hike in Metro Manila

MWSS approves water rate hike in Metro Manila

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Consumers in the Greater Manila Area will see higher water bills starting next year after the Metropolitan Waterworks...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos rushes irrigation projects for El Ni&ntilde;o

Marcos rushes irrigation projects for El Niño

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday directed state agencies to finish the construction of irrigation facilities and similar projects...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro COVID-19 positivity rate rising &ndash; OCTA

Metro COVID-19 positivity rate rising – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The percentage of Filipinos testing positive for COVID-19 has increased over the past weeks in the National Capital Region...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with