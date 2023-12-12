2024 Bar exam schedule released
December 12, 2023 | 2:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) released on Monday the schedule of the 2024 Bar examinations.
The exams are scheduled for September 8 and 15, both falling on Sundays, while September 11 is set for Wednesday.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez will serve as the chairman for the 2024 SC-mandated examinations.
The following dates will cover specific Bar subjects:
September 8
- Political and Public International Law
- Commercial and Taxation Laws
September 11
- Civil Laws
- Labor Law and Social Legislation
September 15
- Criminal Law
- Remedial Law
- Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises
During the 2023 Bar examinations, a total of 3,891 out of 10,791 examinees passed, yielding a passing rate of 36.77%.
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended