2024 Bar exam schedule released

Individuals respond to the unveiling of the 2023 Bar Exam results at the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila on Dec. 5, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) released on Monday the schedule of the 2024 Bar examinations.

The exams are scheduled for September 8 and 15, both falling on Sundays, while September 11 is set for Wednesday.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez will serve as the chairman for the 2024 SC-mandated examinations.

The following dates will cover specific Bar subjects:

September 8

Political and Public International Law

Commercial and Taxation Laws

September 11

Civil Laws

Labor Law and Social Legislation

September 15

Criminal Law

Remedial Law

Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises

During the 2023 Bar examinations, a total of 3,891 out of 10,791 examinees passed, yielding a passing rate of 36.77%.