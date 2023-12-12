^

2024 Bar exam schedule released

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 2:39pm
2024 Bar exam schedule released
Individuals respond to the unveiling of the 2023 Bar Exam results at the Supreme Court in Padre Faura, Manila on Dec. 5, 2023.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) released on Monday the schedule of the 2024 Bar examinations. 

The exams are scheduled for September 8 and 15, both falling on Sundays, while September 11 is set for Wednesday.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez will serve as the chairman for the 2024 SC-mandated examinations.

The following dates will cover specific Bar subjects:

September 8

  • Political and Public International Law
  • Commercial and Taxation Laws

September 11

  • Civil Laws
  • Labor Law and Social Legislation

September 15

  • Criminal Law
  • Remedial Law
  • Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises

During the 2023 Bar examinations, a total of 3,891 out of 10,791 examinees passed, yielding a passing rate of 36.77%.

