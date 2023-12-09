^

Headlines

Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea to prioritize safety amid China tensions

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 4:46pm
Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea to prioritize safety amid China tensions
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows an aerial view of Chinese coast guard ships anchored inside the lagoon of the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal during a maritime surveillance flight by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) over disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of their journey to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, the civilian-led Christmas convoy assured to prioritize safety while following advice from the Philippine Coast Guard and avoiding potential confrontations with China.

During an interview with Dobol B TV on Saturday, Rafaela David, co-convenor of the Atin Ito Coalition, said that they will heed the PCG's advice should they perceive any risks. 

"Hindi tayo pupunta sa mga lugar na medyo tensiyonado. Ang intensiyon ng misyon na ito ay hindi makipagpatintero. Ang goal natin ay magbigay ng Christmas cheer,” David said. 

(We will avoid areas with tense situations. Our mission isn't about playing games with China. We're here to spread Christmas cheer.)

“May mga area na kapag pinuntuhan na, isa-shadow ka na ng China. Hindi natin paabutin sa ganoong sitwasyon,” she added.

(Some areas lead to China shadowing your movements. We're steering clear of situations like that.)

On Friday, coalition members boarded the marine vessel Kapitan Felix Oca, bound for Palawan, to join a group of 100 fisherfolk before setting off for the West Philippine Sea.

From December 10 to 12, the Christmas convoy, comprising 40 boats, will visit Ayungin Shoal, Patag and Lawak islands to distribute donations and supplies.

At first, the National Security Council discouraged the convoy from going directly to the tense waters of Ayungin Shoal. They eventually agreed with the condition that the convoy stays within the disputed waters' vicinity.

The NSC mentioned that the convoy plans to visit Pag-asa Island, delivering gifts and supplies to the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard for the routine resupply of BRP Sierra Madre.

According to a report by OneNews, the supplies include noche buena packs, solar lamps, rice sacks, canned goods, hygiene kits, gadgets, toys, and even statues depicting figures from the Christmas Belen, all donated to soldiers and fisherfolk communities.

Among Atin Ito's member organizations are the Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka, Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement, Center for Agrarian Reform for Empowerment and Transformation, Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan, Team Manila Lifestyle, Akbayan Youth, and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines.

Cignal TV's OneNews will broadcast live from the West Philippine Sea alongside the civilian convoy.

The convoy is en route to the West Philippine Sea after vessels from the China Coast Guard deployed water cannons against two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships. — with reports from Ian Laqui

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makabayan to question VP&rsquo;s P125 million CIF before Supreme Court

Makabayan to question VP’s P125 million CIF before Supreme Court

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Another petition questioning the constitutionality of the P125-million confidential funds received by the Office of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO eases 'no registration, no travel' policy for December holiday season

LTO eases 'no registration, no travel' policy for December holiday season

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office announced a temporary adjustment to its "no registration, no travel" policy for the remainder...
Headlines
fbtw
Hefty rollback in pump prices seen next week

Hefty rollback in pump prices seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
Motorists can see lower pump prices next week, with oil firms expected to reduce prices by hefty amounts.
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture lifts ban on poultry products from Ireland, Netherlands

Department of Agriculture lifts ban on poultry products from Ireland, Netherlands

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has lifted the ban on the importation of poultry products from Ireland and...
Headlines
fbtw
Security forces nab alleged accomplice linked to Marawi bombing

Security forces nab alleged accomplice linked to Marawi bombing

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The alleged accomplice in the bombing at Mindanao State University in Marawi City was arrested by government forces on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Teachers&rsquo; plight, government neglect led to poor PISA performance&rsquo;

‘Teachers’ plight, government neglect led to poor PISA performance’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The government’s years of neglect of the pressing problems in the education sector, including the welfare of teachers,...
Headlines
fbtw

Okada to buy Dennis Uy’s Emerald Bay Resort

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Tiger Resorts, Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI), operator of Okada Manila, is acquiring Dennis Uy’s PH Travel and Leisure Holdings, the company behind the unfinished Emerald Bay Resort in Cebu.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DA chief: Spike in rice retail prices to continue

Ex-DA chief: Spike in rice retail prices to continue

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The retail price of rice will continue to go up as the lowest cost of the staple was at P52 per kilo, former agriculture secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture calls meeting over dumped tomatoes

Department of Agriculture calls meeting over dumped tomatoes

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The dumping of tomatoes in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), particularly in Ifugao, Benguet and Nueva Vizcaya, prompted...
Headlines
fbtw
Industry group laments continued drop in chicken farmgate prices

Industry group laments continued drop in chicken farmgate prices

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
United Broiler Raisers Association and Philippines Egg Board chairman Gregorio San Diego yesterday lamented the continued...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with