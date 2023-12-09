Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea to prioritize safety amid China tensions

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2023 shows an aerial view of Chinese coast guard ships anchored inside the lagoon of the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal during a maritime surveillance flight by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) over disputed waters of the South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of their journey to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, the civilian-led Christmas convoy assured to prioritize safety while following advice from the Philippine Coast Guard and avoiding potential confrontations with China.

During an interview with Dobol B TV on Saturday, Rafaela David, co-convenor of the Atin Ito Coalition, said that they will heed the PCG's advice should they perceive any risks.

"Hindi tayo pupunta sa mga lugar na medyo tensiyonado. Ang intensiyon ng misyon na ito ay hindi makipagpatintero. Ang goal natin ay magbigay ng Christmas cheer,” David said.

(We will avoid areas with tense situations. Our mission isn't about playing games with China. We're here to spread Christmas cheer.)

“May mga area na kapag pinuntuhan na, isa-shadow ka na ng China. Hindi natin paabutin sa ganoong sitwasyon,” she added.

(Some areas lead to China shadowing your movements. We're steering clear of situations like that.)

On Friday, coalition members boarded the marine vessel Kapitan Felix Oca, bound for Palawan, to join a group of 100 fisherfolk before setting off for the West Philippine Sea.

From December 10 to 12, the Christmas convoy, comprising 40 boats, will visit Ayungin Shoal, Patag and Lawak islands to distribute donations and supplies.

At first, the National Security Council discouraged the convoy from going directly to the tense waters of Ayungin Shoal. They eventually agreed with the condition that the convoy stays within the disputed waters' vicinity.

The NSC mentioned that the convoy plans to visit Pag-asa Island, delivering gifts and supplies to the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard for the routine resupply of BRP Sierra Madre.

According to a report by OneNews, the supplies include noche buena packs, solar lamps, rice sacks, canned goods, hygiene kits, gadgets, toys, and even statues depicting figures from the Christmas Belen, all donated to soldiers and fisherfolk communities.

Among Atin Ito's member organizations are the Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka, Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement, Center for Agrarian Reform for Empowerment and Transformation, Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan, Team Manila Lifestyle, Akbayan Youth, and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines.

Cignal TV's OneNews will broadcast live from the West Philippine Sea alongside the civilian convoy.

The convoy is en route to the West Philippine Sea after vessels from the China Coast Guard deployed water cannons against two Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships. — with reports from Ian Laqui