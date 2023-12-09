^

Department of Agriculture lifts ban on poultry products from Ireland, Netherlands

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2023 | 12:00am
Store workers arrange trays of eggs at Blumentritt Market in Manila on September 29, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has lifted the ban on the importation of poultry products from Ireland and the Netherlands after previously imposing prohibition due to the outbreak of bird flu in the two countries.

Laurel issued separate memoranda allowing the resumption of importation of domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from Ireland and the Netherlands.

He signed Memorandum Order 72 lifting the ban on the importation of poultry products from the Netherlands, saying based on the evaluation of the Department of Agriculture (DA), the risk of contamination from importing these poultry products is negligible.

The DA has imposed a temporary ban on the importation of poultry products from the Netherlands due to the outbreak of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the said country.

“Based on the official self-declaration report of the Netherlands in the World Organization for Animal Health and the supporting documents submitted by the chief of Veterinary Service Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, all HPAI reported events has ended with resolved status and no additional outbreaks,” Laurel said.

At the same time, Laurel issued Memorandum Order 71, allowing the reopening of the country’s port to the imported poultry products from Ireland after implementing a ban.

“All shipments coming from Ireland port shall be allowed provided that the products were slaughtered, produced on or after Nov. 20, 2022 as endorsed by the national competent authority of Ireland,” Laurel added.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said bird flu spreads among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

It said bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian influenza viruses have occurred.

