DOLE: 806 jobseekers hired during job fairs

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
December 9, 2023 | 12:00am
DOLE: 806 jobseekers hired during job fairs
Jobseekers line up as they await their turn for an interview during an overseas job fair at the grounds of Quezon City Hall on August 18, 2023.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 806 jobseekers were hired on the spot during the recent job fairs organized by the Department of Labor and Employment in line with the celebration of the DOLE’s 90th founding anniversary.

In a statement, the DOLE said those immediately hired were among the 6,138 jobseekers who trooped to the 14 job fair sites in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Caraga on Dec. 1, 2 and 4.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma pointed out the vital role of local government units and their respective Public Employment Service Offices in facilitating employment at the local level during the opening ceremony of the DOLE Anniversary Job Fair at the Manila Science High School on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, there were 440 applicants referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for skills training, 290 were referred to the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns for livelihood assistance and 167 were referred to the Department of Trade and Industry for entrepreneurship development.

A total of 2,056 job seekers also availed of government services offered by the National Bureau of Investigation, Social Security System, Professional Regulation Commission, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Statistics Authority and Pag-IBIG Fund.

DOLE said there are 41,593 vacancies offered by 499 employers in the job fairs that will be held until Dec. 14 in the different regions in the country.

DOLE

JOB
