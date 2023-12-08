^

Headlines

Civilian-led Christmas convoy sails to West Philippine Sea

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 2:04pm
Civilian-led Christmas convoy sails to West Philippine Sea
This photo shows the members of ATIN ITO coalition, the organizer of the civilian-led convoy to the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal.
OneNews / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas convoy bound for Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea has set off from Manila and is now en route to El Nido, Palawan, the Atin Ito Coalition on Friday morning said.

Members of the coalition boarded the marine vessel Kapitan Felix Oca going to Palawan, where they will join a group of 100 fisherfolk before embarking on their journey to the West Philippine Sea.

“In a profound display of solidarity and patriotism, over 40 volunteers, comprising youth and student leaders, along with fisherfolk representatives, embarked on a 'Christmas Convoy Civilian Supply Mission' to the West Philippine Sea from Manila on Friday morning,” the coalition said in a statement. 

From December 10 to 12, the Christmas convoy, consisting of 40 boats, will embark on a journey to the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal, Patag, and Lawak islands to distribute donations and supplies.

The National Security Council (NSC) initially advised against the civilian convoy heading to the tense waters of Ayungin Shoal. However, approval was granted under the condition that the convoy remains within the vicinity of the disputed waters.

The NSC said the Christmas convoy will visit Pag-asa Island, where they will hand over gifts and supplies to the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard for the routine resupply of BRP Sierra Madre.

According to a report by OneNews, the supplies consist of noche buena packs, solar lamps, sacks of rice, canned goods, hygiene kits, gadgets, toys and even statues of figures from the “Nativity” have been donated to soldiers and fisherfolk communities.

Among the member organizations of Atin Ito are the Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka, Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement, Center for Agrarian Reform for Empowerment and Transformation, Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan, Team Manila Lifestyle, Akbayan Youth, and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines.

Cignal TV’s OneNews will also air a live broadcast from the West Philippine Sea with the civilian convoy. — with reports from OneNews/Gretchen Ho.

vuukle comment

AYUNGIN SHOAL

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

PAGASA ISLAND

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE NAVY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines chase four suspects in Catholic mass bombing

Philippines chase four suspects in Catholic mass bombing

1 day ago
Police in the Philippines are chasing four men, including two linked to a local militant group, in connection with the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines names pro-Islamic State militants in Catholic mass bombing

Philippines names pro-Islamic State militants in Catholic mass bombing

1 day ago
Philippine police named two Filipino members of a pro-Islamic State militant group on Wednesday as suspects in the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
China-flagged carrier hits Philippines fishing boat

China-flagged carrier hits Philippines fishing boat

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard would be “very serious” in investigating a China-flagged bulk carrier that reportedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Age doesn’t matter does not only apply to relationships, but also in one of the hardest exams in the Philippines.&...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to WPS caravan: Don&rsquo;t bring children, elderly &nbsp;

PCG to WPS caravan: Don’t bring children, elderly  

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
With safety in mind, the Philippine Coast Guard is advising Atin Ito Coalition – organizer of the Christmas caravan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marina chief submits resignation

Marina chief submits resignation

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
After almost 17 months of serving as Maritime Industry Authority administrator, Hernani Fabia has tendered his resignati...
Headlines
fbtw
Another accused in Percy Lapid slay gets 8 years

Another accused in Percy Lapid slay gets 8 years

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
 Another defendant in the killing of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa last year has been convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
Taylor Swift is Time Person of the Year

Taylor Swift is Time Person of the Year

15 hours ago
With a prolific musical output, a remarkably bankable tour and a name that’s headline catnip, it’s no surprise...
Headlines
fbtw
Priority bills passed by House before Yule break

Priority bills passed by House before Yule break

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
All the priority measures outlined by President Marcos in his legislative agenda will be approved by the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH allays fears over &lsquo;walking pneumonia&rsquo;

DOH allays fears over ‘walking pneumonia’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Department of Health has allayed growing fears over Mycoplasma pneumoniae, also known as “walking pneumonia.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with