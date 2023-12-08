Civilian-led Christmas convoy sails to West Philippine Sea

This photo shows the members of ATIN ITO coalition, the organizer of the civilian-led convoy to the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Christmas convoy bound for Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea has set off from Manila and is now en route to El Nido, Palawan, the Atin Ito Coalition on Friday morning said.

Members of the coalition boarded the marine vessel Kapitan Felix Oca going to Palawan, where they will join a group of 100 fisherfolk before embarking on their journey to the West Philippine Sea.

“In a profound display of solidarity and patriotism, over 40 volunteers, comprising youth and student leaders, along with fisherfolk representatives, embarked on a 'Christmas Convoy Civilian Supply Mission' to the West Philippine Sea from Manila on Friday morning,” the coalition said in a statement.

From December 10 to 12, the Christmas convoy, consisting of 40 boats, will embark on a journey to the vicinity of the Ayungin Shoal, Patag, and Lawak islands to distribute donations and supplies.

The National Security Council (NSC) initially advised against the civilian convoy heading to the tense waters of Ayungin Shoal. However, approval was granted under the condition that the convoy remains within the vicinity of the disputed waters.

The NSC said the Christmas convoy will visit Pag-asa Island, where they will hand over gifts and supplies to the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard for the routine resupply of BRP Sierra Madre.

According to a report by OneNews, the supplies consist of noche buena packs, solar lamps, sacks of rice, canned goods, hygiene kits, gadgets, toys and even statues of figures from the “Nativity” have been donated to soldiers and fisherfolk communities.

Among the member organizations of Atin Ito are the Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka, Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement, Center for Agrarian Reform for Empowerment and Transformation, Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Samahan sa Kanayunan, Team Manila Lifestyle, Akbayan Youth, and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines.

Cignal TV’s OneNews will also air a live broadcast from the West Philippine Sea with the civilian convoy. — with reports from OneNews/Gretchen Ho.