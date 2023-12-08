Philippine Coast Guard contacts China on Occidental Mindoro maritime allision

Photo from the PCG shows five Filipino fishermen getting assistance after their boat was reportedly hit by the Chinaflagged bulk carrier MV Tai Hang 8 in the waters near Paluan, Occidental Mindoro on Dec. 5.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it has officially communicated with China regarding the reported allision between a Filipino boat and a Chinese-flagged vessel in the waters off Occidental Mindoro.

In maritime terms, an "allision" refers to a ship colliding with a stationary object.

Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, confirmed that their maritime safety officer has dispatched a letter to China concerning the accident.

“Kahapon, pinagbigay alam na natin sa flag state niya at sinulatan na po ng ating maritime safety officer iyong flag state ng China sapagkat obligasyon po nila na kapag may report na ganito ay kanila pong tingnan iyong insidente,” Balilo said during an interview on Dobol B TV.

(Yesterday, we have informed the concerned flag state, and our maritime safety office has written to China, as it's their obligation to investigate such incidents).

Balilo explained that it's a procedure for the Philippines to notify China about the incident, and China will handle the investigation.

The PCG spokesperson also highlighted the need for accountability, stating that if the evidence proves the seriousness of the incident, China should hold its crew responsible.

According to reports, the fishing boat FBCA Ruel J was close to Paluan waters, linked to a "payao" (a fish aggregating device), when the bulk carrier MV Tai Hang 8 collided with it. The fishermen said they were stranded as the foreign vessel sailed away.

Although the incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m., it was not reported to the Coast Guard until Wednesday.

The five rescued fishermen—Junrey Sardan, Ryan Jay Daus, Bryan Pangatungam, Cristian Arizala and Joshua Barbas—arrived in good physical condition at the Port of Sablayan and were provided with essential supplies. — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico