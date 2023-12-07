^

Five rescued after Chinese vessel hit Filipino fishing boat

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 2:59pm
Satellite image shows Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday it has rescued five Filipino fishermen following an alleged allision with a Chinese-flagged vessel in waters off Occidental Mindoro. 

The fishing boat, FBCA Ruel J, was in the waters of Paluan attached to a “payao” or a fish aggregating device when it was struck by the bulk carrier MV Tai Hang 8. The fishers reported being left adrift as the foreign vessel continued its voyage.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, but it was only reported to the Coast Guard Wednesday. 

The rescued fishermen arrived at the Port of Sablayan in good physical condition and were provided with essential supplies. 

The PCG advised the captain and owner of FBCA Ruel J to file a marine protest. The Coast Guard said it will report the incident to the flag state of MV Tai Hang 8 and the Port State Control office for investigation. 

In October, three Filipino fishers died after their fishing boat was rammed by a commercial vessel under the flag of Marshall Islands off Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal. 

