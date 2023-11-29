^

Headlines

DOH says surging respiratory illnesses no cause for alarm

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 7:34pm
DOH says surging respiratory illnesses no cause for alarm
This picture taken on April 5, 2013 shows Chinese families accompanying their children getting flu treatments at a hospital in Hefei, east China's Anhui province.
China out AFP STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health assured the public Wednesday that “there is nothing to worry about” even as cases of respiratory illnesses surge in northern China. 

The DOH said that there is “no evidence of novel pathogens or atypical clinical presentations” despite reports on pneumonia clusters. 

It noted that increases in cases were attributed to respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, influenza, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection which typically affects young children.

“The DOH reiterates that there is no need for alarm; the government prioritizes the safety of the Filipino people,” the agency said, adding that the country’s hospital capacities “remain resilient.”

Authorities also do not recommend specific measures for travelers and border control. 

In a separate advisory, the health department said that continued surveillance and reporting of influenza-like illnesses in the Philippines indicate that cases have started to plateau. 

Half of the 119,000 influenza-like illnesses recorded since the start of the year were children. 

“Nonetheless, the DOH assures the public that response measures are in place against possible increases in cases, and that the Epidemiology Bureau shall continue to strengthen influenza-like illnesses surveillance in coordination with the World Health Organization and China,” it said

The agency urged the public, especially children and the elderly, to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands regularly, ensure adequate ventilation, isolate when ill, and get vaccinated. 

vuukle comment

CHINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH

WHO

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte &mdash; De Lima

Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte — De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
“Those who oppose rejoining the ICC are only serving the interest of Duterte and others who are responsible for the...
Headlines
fbtw
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

3 days ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

De Lima pursues 'mass murderer' Duterte

By Allison Jackson | 4 days ago
Freed after nearly seven years behind bars, Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima told AFP on Friday she prays...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate resolution filed to cooperate with ICC

Senate resolution filed to cooperate with ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday filed a resolution urging the administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC&rsquo;

‘Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
President Marcos has the legal authority to allow the country to rejoin the International Criminal Court without the need...
Headlines
fbtw
Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The government and communist rebels have agreed to start fresh negotiations to end a decades-old armed conflict, raising hopes...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Davao City-based Sonshine Media Network International will face an investigation by the House committee on legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy hostage freed by Hamas awaits passport

Pinoy hostage freed by Hamas awaits passport

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The Filipino hostage released from Hamas captivity is ready to return to the Philippines but has to wait for his new passport...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with