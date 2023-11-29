DOH says surging respiratory illnesses no cause for alarm

This picture taken on April 5, 2013 shows Chinese families accompanying their children getting flu treatments at a hospital in Hefei, east China's Anhui province.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health assured the public Wednesday that “there is nothing to worry about” even as cases of respiratory illnesses surge in northern China.

The DOH said that there is “no evidence of novel pathogens or atypical clinical presentations” despite reports on pneumonia clusters.

It noted that increases in cases were attributed to respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, influenza, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection which typically affects young children.

“The DOH reiterates that there is no need for alarm; the government prioritizes the safety of the Filipino people,” the agency said, adding that the country’s hospital capacities “remain resilient.”

Authorities also do not recommend specific measures for travelers and border control.

In a separate advisory, the health department said that continued surveillance and reporting of influenza-like illnesses in the Philippines indicate that cases have started to plateau.

Half of the 119,000 influenza-like illnesses recorded since the start of the year were children.

“Nonetheless, the DOH assures the public that response measures are in place against possible increases in cases, and that the Epidemiology Bureau shall continue to strengthen influenza-like illnesses surveillance in coordination with the World Health Organization and China,” it said

The agency urged the public, especially children and the elderly, to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands regularly, ensure adequate ventilation, isolate when ill, and get vaccinated.