No tsunami threat after Papua New Guinea quake — Philvocs

This photo shows a map marking the northern coast of Papua New Guinea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs) reported on Tuesday that there is no imminent danger of a destructive tsunami in the Philippines following the earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea.

In its 6:02 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs confirmed there is no risk of a tsunami in the country, reassuring that no action is necessary.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, with one witness saying the ground swayed "like you are on a boat".

The epicenter was detected at an estimated depth of 12 kilometers (seven miles), the USGS said.

The quake hit about 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the coast, a short distance from the town of Wewak, capital of the Pacific island state's East Sepik Province. — with a report from Agence France-Presse