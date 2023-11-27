^

Caution advised for Filipino travelers amid Myanmar crisis, recruitment scams

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 27, 2023 | 5:13pm
This photo taken on October 4, 2023 shows departing travellers (background) waiting in line for security checks as officials screen carry-on luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in metro Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration has advised Filipino travelers to exercise “extreme caution” in light of the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the prevalence of illegal recruitment activities. 

The bureau made the statement Monday, a week after four Filipinos who had fallen victim to illegal recruitment were repatriated amid ongoing clashes in Myanmar.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that only documented overseas Filipino workers are allowed to travel to Myanmar, with stringent protocols and safeguards in place, following the classification of the conflict in the Southeast Asian nation as “Crisis Alert Level 2” or “restricted phase.”

“Illegal recruitment not only violates our laws but also undermines the rights and welfare of Filipino workers,” Tansingco said.

“Aspiring OFWs are urged to verify the legitimacy of job offers, ensure proper documentation, and seek guidance from licensed recruitment agencies before applying abroad,” he added. 

Clashes have raged in Myanmar’s northern Shan state, near the Chinese border, after an armed alliance of three ethnic minority groups launched an offensive against the military in October. 

Trafficking victims

The four Filipino trafficking victims arrived in Manila from Yangon in Myanmar on November 21. 

According to the BI, they initially departed the Philippines posing as tourists, but were later recruited by foreign acquaintances for employment in Myanmar. Two of the victims were lured through a job posting on Facebook for customer service representatives. 

“Upon arriving, they were coerced into engaging in online scamming activities for an undisclosed Chinese company. These individuals were subjected to physical abuse, and poor working conditions,” Tansingco said. 

