Monsoon, shear line, easterlies affecting Philippines

This handout photo taken on November 21, 2023 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on November 22 shows coast guard personnel evacuating a sick resident from a flooded home due to heavy rains at a village in Catarman town, Northern Samar, central Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — At least three weather systems are currently affecting the country, including the northeast monsoon or amihan, shear line and the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

The three weather systems will bring rains to a big portion of Luzon, PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

“Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Oriental Mindoro and Catanduanes will experience cloudy weather and chances of rains and thunderstorm,” Aurelio said.

Aurelio said that affected residents are advised to take necessary measures and be aware of possible flooding and landslides.

“On the other hand, the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila will have fair weather but there are still chances of isolated rains,” he added.

He said that Visayas and Mindanao will also have fair weather, except for isolated rains brought by localized thunderstorms.

According to Aurelio, by Wednesday rains are expected in Legazpi City, Metro Davao and Metro Cebu.

He said gale warning is still up in certain areas amid the strong northeast monsoon. Covered by the gale warning are Batanes, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Babuyan Island and Isabela.

“The strong waves could reach as high as 4.5 meters,” he said.

On the other hand, the water level of Angat Dam improved by 0.10 meters after it reached 210.60 yesterday compared to its previous level of 210.50 meters.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.