Philippines, Australia start Sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
November 26, 2023 | 12:00am
The three-day exercises, announced by President Marcos on social media, are in line with the two countries’ strategic partnership and intended to strengthen their interoperability and maritime domain awareness.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Australia kicked off yesterday its “maritime cooperative activity” aimed at demonstrating their commitment to a rules-based international order and a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region in the face of growing concerns over China’s aggressive actions in disputed waters.

The three-day exercises, announced by President Marcos on social media, are in line with the two countries’ strategic partnership and intended to strengthen their interoperability and maritime domain awareness.

“We endeavor to enhance bilateral interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness; test doctrines, existing protocols and enhance efficiency and foster closer cooperation between our countries’ armed forces,” Marcos posted on X yesterday. “This highlights our shared commitment to supporting the rules-based international order and a more peaceful, secure and stable Indo-Pacific region.”

Marcos said the inaugural maritime cooperative activity and those that may follow are “a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic and defense partnership” between the two countries.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea – a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce – including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration said China’s claims had no legal basis.

The Philippines is ramping up efforts to counter what it describes as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around naval operations.

“Australia and the Philippines are firmly committed to a peaceful, secure and prosperous region, where sovereignty and agreed rules and norms are respected,” Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in a joint statement posted by Marcos. — Jose Rodel Clapano

