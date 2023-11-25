Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

MANILA, Philippines — A senior citizen from Pasig City managed to bag the P21.96 million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 drawn last September 21, according to a release by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Saturday.

The 65-year-old Pasigueño said he came up with the winning combination — 25-10-14-17-19-42 — by choosing from the birthdates of his relatives. The ticket was reportedly secured through a lotto outlet at SM City East Ortigas.

"The winner claimed his winnings on October 24, 2023, at the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City," said PCSO.

"A lotto patron since the inception of Lotto 6/42 in 1995, the sole winner remained committed to his passion even during his tenure as an OFW abroad, continuing to participate in digit games."

"The winner expressed his plans to invest in business ventures, provide educational assistance to family members pursuing their studies, and bolster his savings for the future."

The winner said that he previously clinched a five-digit win from the six winning combinations in Lotto 6/42 five years ago.

Lotto winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes, according to Republic Act 1169. All lotto winnings must be claimed at the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City.

Prizes over P10,000 are subject to a 20% tax in lieu of the TRAIN Law.