BSKE bets reminded to file SOCEs

MANILA, Philippines — With a few days left before deadline, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has reminded candidates in the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) to file their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

In a social media post, the Comelec urged those who ran in the Oct. 30 BSKE to file their SOCEs before the Nov. 29 deadline.

“There are only six days left before the deadline of the filing of SOCEs for the BSKE 2023,” the Comelec said Thursday.

The poll body noted that all SOCEs must be filed personally by the candidates before the same local Comelec office where they filed their Certificate of Candidacy.

The SOCEs may be filed from Monday to Friday, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The prescribed SOCE form may be downloaded via https://comelec.gov.ph/?r=CampaignFinance/SOCEBSKE2023.?

Under Republic Act 7166, “Every candidate shall, within 30 days after the day of the election, file in duplicate with the offices of the Commission the full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election.”