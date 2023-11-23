^

Headlines

Cordillera indigenous leaders challenge 'terrorist' tag

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 1:15pm
Cordillera indigenous leaders challenge 'terrorist' tag
CPA leaders Windel Bolinget, Sarah Abellon-Alikes, Jennifer Awingan-Taggaoa, and Stephen Tauli files a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Baguio Regional Trial Court on November 23, 2023
Cordillera Peoples Alliance

MANILA, Philippines — Four leaders of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance filed a petition Thursday challenging the move by the Anti-Terror Council to tag them as “terrorists,” in the first legal action against such designation. 

CPA leaders Windel Bolinget, Sarah Abellon-Alikes, Jennifer Awingan-Taggaoa and Stephen Tauli filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Baguio Regional Trial Court. 

The petition seeks to overturn the terrorist designation of the four indigenous leaders and challenge the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The ATC and the Anti-Money Laundering Council were named as the respondents.

In July, the ATC approved a resolution designating as “terrorists” the CPA leaders, who have been subjected to harassment and threats for years.

Petitioner and CPA chairperson Windel Bolinget described the designation as an infringement on their fundamental rights. It has resulted in the freezing of their bank accounts and assets, “[depriving] them of fully practicing their work and advocacy, and ultimately [subjecting] them to further harassment, humiliation and threats.”

‘Activists, not terrorists’

“This legal action is a testament to our unwavering resolve and unity in standing up for our civil liberties. CPA is a legal and legitimate organization. I am a proud Igorot activist, not a terrorist,” Bolinget said. 

CPA is a federation of indigenous peoples’ organizations in the Cordilleras. 

The designation by the ATC was the latest in a string of attacks the four CPA leaders have faced for years. 

Earlier this year, Bolinget, Abellon-Alikes, Awingan-Taggaoa and Tauli along with three other Cordillera- and Ilocos-based activists were charged with rebellion. The case was dismissed in May.

Beverly Longid, national convenor of Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas (KATRIBU), said that the designation of CPA leaders is a “blatant disregard of due process.”

“The suppression of indigenous peoples’ legitimate resistance and free expression through terrorist designation establishes a dangerous precedent of categorizing activists and people's rights advocates as ‘terrorists,’” Longid said. 

Protest to junk ATA

In Quezon City, groups held a protest in front of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency to renew their call to junk the Anti-Terrorism Act. 

“As we have repeatedly asserted, the ATC’s arbitrary designation powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act are unconstitutional—and using them to designate human rights defenders and dissenters as ‘terrorists’ is simply a desperate attempt to vilify their work and repress dissent,” Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay said. 

Palabay also cited the council’s terrorist tag against Mindanao-based indigenous rights defender May Casilao and community health worker Natividad Castro, the use of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act against faith-based institutions and development workers, and the filing of criminal complaints under the ATA against Southern Tagalog activists.

vuukle comment

ANTI-TERRORISM ACT

CORDILLERA PEOPLES ALLIANCE

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Philippines-US joint West Philippine Sea patrols should not offend China&rsquo;

‘Philippines-US joint West Philippine Sea patrols should not offend China’

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is just exercising its rights within its territorial waters, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
17 Filipinos held hostage by Yemen&rsquo;s Houthi rebels

17 Filipinos held hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
At least 17 Filipino seafarers were taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi armed group when the rebels hijacked their cargo...
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

Envoy: Fate of 2 Pinoy captives of Hamas uncertain

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Israeli government has approved a deal that will see the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas during a four-day “pause”...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr: Consolidation for PUV modernization program non-negotiable

DOTr: Consolidation for PUV modernization program non-negotiable

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation may consider granting the demands and requests of transport groups on the public utility...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

14 hours ago
Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Following data breaches in the past months involving several government agencies, the National Privacy Commission will get...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The House of Representatives’ joint committees on human rights and justice started the hearing on two pending resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with