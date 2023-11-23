^

Headlines

DOTr: Consolidation for PUV modernization program non-negotiable

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2023 | 12:00am
DOTr: Consolidation for PUV modernization program non-negotiable
Members of transport group Piston end their three-day jeepney strike with a rally at the Don Chino Roces bridge in Manila yesterday.
Krizjohn Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) may consider granting the demands and requests of transport groups on the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP), but not the call to scrap the consolidation requirement.

As this developed, transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) ended a three-day jeepney immobilization yesterday with a vow to continue holding decentralized activities with similar organizations until the government heeds their call.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista yesterday said the consolidation of PUV operators and drivers into cooperatives or corporations is “non-negotiable.”

“We are ready to address all their demands. But one very important issue that we said is non-negotiable is the industry consolidation, because we really need the players to consolidate into cooperative or a corporation,” Bautista said.

“We cannot grant their call to not consolidate. We see this as an important component of the PUVMP,” he added.

Transport groups resisted the consolidation requirement, which they said might result in the monopoly of public transportation.

As to the demand of Piston to extend the validity of PUV franchises to five years, Bautista said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has set the guidelines on franchise extension.

Bautista also addressed a concern of Piston on the inability of PUV drivers to avail of the fuel subsidy while the vehicle franchise is being transferred.

Bautista said that PUV drivers and operators should only show valid documents of the franchise’s transfer to avail themselves of the subsidy.

“We are ready to talk to them (transport groups) anytime. Open communication is very important, but we should be honest and serious about the intentions. LTFRB is always welcome to talk to anyone, the same with my office, that is why we encourage to continue the dialogues,” he said.

Piston said the collective struggle against the mass phaseout of the livelihood of public utility vehicle drivers and operators would continue.

It said transport organizations will hold a series of decentralized, coordinated activities at different strike centers.

Yesterday, transport operators and drivers in Cebu launched a strike to show their rejection of the franchise consolidation.

Piston members said that giving up their individual franchises and units means giving up control over their livelihood.

“We demand the junking of the franchise consolidation scheme as well as the mandatory purchase of imported, expensive and non-sustainable Euro 4, electric and solar units,” the group said.

Piston said the government should strengthen and nourish the country’s industrial capacity by building vehicles using local raw materials, which it said would create jobs and produce affordable and sustainable public vehicles.

Transport groups are urging President Marcos to heed their demand.

Manibela president Mar Valbuena said Marcos should see that transport workers have lost their trust in DOTr officials and the LTFRB.

Manibela yesterday launched the first day of its transport strike just as Piston wrapped up its own protest, which started on Monday.

The group junked LTFRB’s promise that it would grant franchises valid for five years, provided operators first comply with the consolidation requirement.

Piston said its three-day strike was successful, noting 95 percent of major routes in Metro Manila and 90 percent in the provinces were paralyzed.

The LTFRB declined to comment on the demands of the transport groups, saying it is still working on their concerns.

Harassed?

Some jeepney drivers allegedly compellled their colleagues to join the transport strike, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In a statement, the MMDA said it received reports of alleged harassment by striking jeepney drivers.

The agency posted a video showing four drivers engaging in an argument along Dagohoy street in Caloocan.

One of the drivers was allegedly heard warning a colleague, who was driving a modern jeepney, that their members might harm him for plying the route in the wake of a transport strike.

The driver was reportedly furious over the special permit given to modern jeep drivers.

The MMDA said it informed the local police about the incident.

Canceled

Meanwhile, several local government units (LGUs) in Central Luzon suspended face-to-face classes yesterday due to the three-day jeepney strike.

Michelle Lacson, information officer of the Department of Education-Central Luzon, said the LGUs of Pampanga and Angeles as well as Calumpit and Malolos in Bulacan were among those that canceled in-person classes.

The provincial government of Pampanga advised schools to hold online or modular classes or any alternative learning modality. – Mayen Jaymalin, Romina Cabrera, Ghio Ong, Ramon Efren Lazaro

vuukle comment

DOTR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
The government is concerned because the incident is connected to Israel's war against Hamas.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Human rights organizations called on the House of Representatives to support resolutions urging the government to cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now in the process of finalizing "necessary documents" in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

1 hour ago
Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Following data breaches in the past months involving several government agencies, the National Privacy Commission will get...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives’ joint committees on human rights and justice started the hearing on two pending resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with