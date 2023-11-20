^

Headlines

Fishers to Laurel: Withdraw family business' reclamation project in Manila Bay

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 6:24pm
Fishers to Laurel: Withdraw family business' reclamation project in Manila Bay
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on November 6, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A group of fisherfolk has called on newly appointed Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. to “withdraw” a reclamation project that it said was being pushed in Manila Bay by his family business Frabelle Fishing Corporation.

In a statement on Monday, Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) urged Laurel to cancel the project even as the fishing tycoon said he has “divested from his business interests.”

“We urge Agriculture Secretary Tiu-Laurel Jr. to withdraw Frabelle’s reclamation project in Manila Bay because of its adverse impacts to fishing communities and fishing waters,” the fisher group said.

“He might have personally divested from Frabelle Fishing Corp., but that doesn't mean that he has completely lost influence over his family-owned business,” the group added.

Since the project started in 2020, PAMALAKAYA said that fishers in the area have “experienced a significant loss of income.” The group estimates that at least 700 families have been displaced in Bacoor City due to the reclamation project, “while a thousand fishing households are still under the threat of displacement.”

Two officials of the Philippine Reclamation Authority were found "administratively liable for grave conduct" and suspended in June by the Office of Ombudsman for the approval of two overlapping projects in Cavite, which are handled by Frabelle Fishing Corp. and Diamond Export Corp.

Laurel previously refused to answer questions related to his company’s activities in his first press conference as Department of Agriculture secretary, saying that he is focusing “full-time” on leading the department.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a suspension of all Manila Bay reclamation projects in July — a directive that PAMALAKAYA said continues to be snubbed based on reported sightings of dredging vessels conducting seabed quarrying in Cavite.

vuukle comment

DA

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ENVIRONMENT

RECLAMATION PROJECTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 20 to 22 due to transport strike, earthquake

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for November 20 to 22 due to transport strike, earthquake

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
On November 15, transport group PISTON announced a three-day transport strike a month ahead of the December 31 deadline for...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy fishers to sail back to Panatag Shoal

Pinoy fishers to sail back to Panatag Shoal

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Filipino fisherfolk will sail again to Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal to determine if the supposed meeting between...
Headlines
fbtw
Mindanao earthquake death toll rises to nine

Mindanao earthquake death toll rises to nine

7 hours ago
The NDRRMC has recorded eight deaths in Soccsksargen and one in the Davao Region following the magnitude 6.8 quake that shook...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
DHSUD activates shelter teams in quake-hit areas

DHSUD activates shelter teams in quake-hit areas

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development activated over the weekend its shelter cluster teams to respond...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTFRB considering granting five-year franchise to jeepney operators

LTFRB considering granting five-year franchise to jeepney operators

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said that the agency will give drivers and...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

LIST: Flights canceled on November 20

7 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: &lsquo;Libreng Sakay&rsquo; options amid November 20 transport strike

LIST: ‘Libreng Sakay’ options amid November 20 transport strike

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Here are the available 'Libreng Sakay' options for commuters affected by the transport strike on November 20.
Headlines
fbtw
9,000 cops deployed for transport strike

9,000 cops deployed for transport strike

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
round 9,000 police personnel and 920 mobility assets will be deployed today for the transport strike, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with