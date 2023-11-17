^

Headlines

DOTr move allowing '5-vehicle convoys' in EDSA busway for VIPs met with criticism

James Relativo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2023 | 7:02pm
DOTr move allowing '5-vehicle convoys' in EDSA busway for VIPs met with criticism
Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Highway Patrol Group begin their crackdown on EDSA bus lane violators in Cubao, Quezon City on November 13, 2023.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Management Association of the Philippines supports the policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to restrict use of the EDSA busway to public transportation and emergency vehicles, a privilege now to be given to top government officials.

The MMDA last Thursday confirmed that the DOTr finally approved its recommendation to allow a convoy of five vehicles of the President Vice President, Senate President, Speaker and Chief Justice to use the exclusive EDSA bus lane starting Nov. 20.

"This MMDA proposal must not become a policy," said MAP in a statement this Friday, stating that it runs counter to globally accepted Busway standards that account for its efficiency.

"The Busway is a dedicated carriageway for buses to transport commuters that was introduced as a solution to the previous chaotic and inefficient bus service extent for many decades to the great detriment of commuters."

The MMDA last October announced that it will be increasing the fines of EDSA bus lane violators to up to P30,000, highlighting that some errant drivers find the P1,000 fine to be affordable.

It could be remembered that the MMDA recommended allowing the highest government officials in the exclusive bus lane after Sen. Bong Revilla reportedly violated the policy.

The senator has already denied violating the said traffic guideline. Two drivers earlier presented themselves to the MMDA saying that they simply name-dropped Revila.

"The restricted access and exclusivity of the Busway, aside from its alignment on the innermost lane, are the two most important standards governing the operation of Busways and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system," continued MAP.

"These standards are the very reasons the Busway and BRT system are the most cost-effective urban mass transit system in the world."

According to the MMDA, over 82 bus lane apprehensions were recorded as of 11 a.m., far from the 514 motorcycles and four-wheeled vehicles who were nabbed on the first day of its implementation last November 13.

The group claimed that the violation of the said standards spell the "doom" of the EDSA Busway, with over 3,000 buses clogging the curbside yellow bus lanes.

MAP said that efficiency of the EDSA Busway enabled a mere 550 buses to carry as much as 450,000 passengers a day as of Dec. 27, 2022. Since the inception of the Busway on June 1, 2020 until the end of 2022, a total of 154 million passengers were said to have been transported.

"Accomodating convoys of officials demonstrates inconsistency of public policy: favoring the privileged few over the overwhelming majoerity of the commuters and motorists who deserve an efficient EDSA Busway," MAP ended.

vuukle comment

DOTR

EDSA CAROUSEL

MMDA

TRAFFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte tells Congress: Be wary of AFP, PNP

Duterte tells Congress: Be wary of AFP, PNP

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has warned that people should keep an eye on the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Xi to discuss easing tensions in West Philippine Sea

Marcos, Xi to discuss easing tensions in West Philippine Sea

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte unfazed by De Lima helping ICC

Duterte unfazed by De Lima helping ICC

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
The International Criminal Court and former senator Leila de Lima can go together for all former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Impeach Sara&rsquo; buzz swirls in House; leaders douse rumors

‘Impeach Sara’ buzz swirls in House; leaders douse rumors

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives belied “circulating rumors” of an alleged plot to file an impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace OKs new 5-year population action plan

Palace OKs new 5-year population action plan

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Malacañang has approved a five-year population and development plan that will guide national and local programs to address...
Headlines
fbtw
'Magpakulong na lang ako': Duterte says on subpoena over Castro&rsquo;s complaint

'Magpakulong na lang ako': Duterte says on subpoena over Castro’s complaint

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte said he would choose to be incarcerated rather than address the charges filed against...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US ink civil nuclear cooperation pact

Philippines, US ink civil nuclear cooperation pact

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States signed Friday a landmark agreement that would facilitate civil nuclear cooperation between...
Headlines
fbtw
Learning new skills tops Filipino college students&rsquo; priorities in 2023 survey

Learning new skills tops Filipino college students’ priorities in 2023 survey

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
More Filipino college students are seeking out opportunities to learn new skills to get a headstart on their careers and become...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with