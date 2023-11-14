^

Headlines

'I became a father at 19:' DA chief Laurel clarifies he did not finish university

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 5:13pm
'I became a father at 19:' DA chief Laurel clarifies he did not finish university
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appoints industrialist and fishing magnate Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as the new secretary of the Department of Agriculture on Nov. 3, 2023.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture chief Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. clarified on Monday that he did not graduate from any higher educational institution, contrary to news reports that stated he graduated from the University of Sto. Tomas.

While Laurel said he would have wanted to earn a degree, he was not able to complete his university education "because I became a father at 19."

"I needed to work to support my eldest child. My father impressed upon me that my responsibility as a father comes first," Laurel said.

Laurel added that instead of studying, he went on to work in his family's seafood company Frabelle Fishing Corp., which he eventually became president of.

"Like many, I dreamt of wearing a toga and receiving a diploma. But that wasn't meant to be," said Laurel. 

"The sea became my university, experiences in life taught me the value of perseverance, my children gave me the courage and inspiration to get to where I am now."

In a report by UST's student publication The Varsiatarian, which cited the UST student registrar, Laurel did not graduate from the school's computer science program and did not attend any of its other undergraduate programs.  
 
This contradicts an official document submitted in 2016 to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Pure Energy Holdings Corp., where Laurel served as a director and shareholder, which said he "holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Santo Tomas."

RELATED: Tycoon-turned-DA-chief denies appointment is payback for Marcos campaign donation 

Upon his appointment as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Laurel said that he had immediately divested from all the companies he owned.
 
During the 2022 national elections, Laurel donated at least P30 million in cash to Marcos' political party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas — the source of 40% of all of Marcos' declared campaign funds, according to a Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism report.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FRANCISCO TIU LAUREL JR.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropical depression off Mindanao weakens into LPA, may redevelop into cyclone

Tropical depression off Mindanao weakens into LPA, may redevelop into cyclone

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has weakened into a low depression area, but it may...
Headlines
fbtw
Hefty fuel price cuts; transport group bucks lower fare

Hefty fuel price cuts; transport group bucks lower fare

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The Department of Energy is optimistic of a sustained decline in prices of petroleum products this year, barring another production...
Headlines
fbtw
Muntinlupa court allows De Lima to post bail

Muntinlupa court allows De Lima to post bail

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Former Senator Leila de Lima is set to be released soon after over six years of detainment. 
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima on Duterte: May God forgive him

De Lima on Duterte: May God forgive him

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
“May God forgive him, and God bless him,” De Lima said in a press conference in Cubao, Quezon City.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima freed on bail

De Lima freed on bail

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Nearly seven years after she was first detained, former senator Leila de Lima is finally walking out of jail after a Muntinlupa...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos to meet with US VP, not Biden &ndash; envoy

Marcos to meet with US VP, not Biden – envoy

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The White House is seeking a meeting between President Marcos and United States Vice President Kamala Harris during this week’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to sustain non-military approach in Ayungin missions

Philippines to sustain non-military approach in Ayungin missions

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Philippine government would continue with its non-military approach to the resupply missions for troops on a grounded...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker&rsquo;s social media accounts hacked

Speaker’s social media accounts hacked

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The social media accounts of Speaker Martin Romualdez, including his official account in the House of Representatives, have...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside PAR develops into typhoon

LPA outside PAR develops into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression and may enter...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker hopeful of mending fences with Dutertes

Speaker hopeful of mending fences with Dutertes

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez remains hopeful that his relationship with former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with