‘IRR shows Maharlika insulated from politics’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. presides over a sectoral meeting of the Department of Budget and Management at the Malacañang on November 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The recently revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will show the sincerity of President Marcos in guaranteeing to insulate the fund from being utilized for political purposes, Speaker Martin Romualdez said yesterday.

In a statement, the leader of the House of Representatives said the move to “strengthen the independence” of the board of directors of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) is a step in the right corporate direction, aimed at boosting the country’s economy.

Romualdez, president of the Philippine Constitution Association, is a banking lawyer by profession.

“This move is a significant step towards enhancing corporate governance and ensuring that the MIF is managed with the utmost transparency and accountability,” he said, noting that executives appointed to MIC are persons of honor, integrity and whose reputations are beyond reproach.

“The revisions to the IRR, as introduced by the President, clarify the Board’s discretionary powers while ensuring adherence to the law and alignment with the nation’s socioeconomic development program,” he said.

Romualdez highlighted the specific instruction of the Chief Executive for the MIC Board to enjoy “independence,” which is clearly his demonstration of a “a strong commitment to good governance practices, which will foster investor confidence and attract more investment to our country.”

“President Marcos’ directive to review and strengthen the IRR of the MIF underscores the importance of safeguarding this national asset,” he said, adding the MIC Board composition alone “further guarantees a well-rounded perspective in managing the fund.”

The Speaker expressed confidence this latest development in the Marcos administration will mean “a more robust and stable economy” where even ordinary Filipinos stand to benefit, as this will pave the way for “more job opportunities, improved public services, and a higher standard of living.”

“The MIF, if managed independently and efficiently, can significantly contribute to the nation’s socioeconomic development, aligning with the government’s broader goals,” he stressed.