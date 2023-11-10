^

Headlines

Probe sought on possible ‘collusion’ behind granting of Philippine passports to Chinese nationals

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 1:50pm
Probe sought on possible â��collusionâ�� behind granting of Philippine passports to Chinese nationals
File photo shows man renewing his passport.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — A senator has called for an investigation into how some Chinese nationals were able to illegally acquire Philippine passports using authentic and government-issued documents.

During the Senate’s deliberations of the proposed 2024 budget, Sen. Loren Legarda raised the possibility of a “collusion” of personnel among different government agencies — including the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) — to provide Chinese nationals with authentic Philippine birth certificates for their passport applications.

This came after Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa asked Legarda, who sponsored the DFA’s budget and was answering on their behalf, if she knew of recent incidents when the Bureau of Immigration caught foreign nationals using genuine Philippine passports but who do not speak or look Filipino. 

Legarda then read out a statement by the DFA confirming that it is now investigating the incidents for the possible filing of criminal charges against the foreign nationals “(posing) as Filipinos by assuming Filipino identities through the presentation of authentic and genuine PSA birth certificates and valid government-issued cards.”

According to the DFA, some of the foreign nationals pretend to be persons with disabilities (PWD) by presenting “authentic” PWD IDs, which allow them to be “escorted by their immediate family members and relatives during the passport application form,” Legarda said.

The DFA added that it is coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and that “these agencies must look into themselves if part of the syndicates are in these agencies as well, (including) the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the PSA.”

Legarda said that she was “not happy” with the DFA’s statement but acknowledged that “it may not just be the DFA” that is involved with the issuance of documents to Chinese nationals.

“It may not just be the DFA. because if they were able to secure an authentic document like the birth certificate, then it means there are possible sources in certain areas in the country,” Legarda said.

“My question to the DFA — who is the head of the passport division? Who are the officers and staff during the time these Chinese nationals applied for passports?” the senator added.

Legarda said that the DFA should pin down the exact location and date when the passports were issued and the personnel who issued them.

“It’s that simple. These are authentic documents, so there could be collusion of Filipinos,” the senator said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri mentioned that the NBI is currently investigating “a town in Caraga which (is) giving out birth certificates.” 

“They caught several Chinese nationals who speak no English, no Tagalog, who don’t speak Bisaya, who are able to get birth certificates in this town,” Zubiri said.

“Obviously the next item on the agenda for these people would be to get a passport,” he added.

Zubiri called on the committees of the Blue Ribbon and the Public Order and Dangerous Drugs to investigate the matter, adding that the Senate has to “get to the bottom of this.”

The Senate President also pointed out that there are other “undesirable” foreign nationals, not just Chinese nationals, who are currently faking their identity in the country. 

“Out of practicality, there should be a second round of investigation before issuing them with a passport,” Zubiri added.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SCAM

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Acorda to PNP: Remain firm, united amid destabilization talk &nbsp;

Acorda to PNP: Remain firm, united amid destabilization talk  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. yesterday rallied the officers and personnel of the PNP to remain...
Headlines
fbtw
New DA chief starts agency revamp

New DA chief starts agency revamp

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Newly appointed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has started a reorganization within the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara drops request for secret funds

Sara drops request for secret funds

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is letting go of her request for a combined P650 million in confidential funds for the Office...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilRice wants &lsquo;half-cup rice&rsquo; in dining places

PhilRice wants ‘half-cup rice’ in dining places

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
To reduce rice wastage, the agriculture department’s Philippine Rice Research Instituteis pushing for a bill that will...
Headlines
fbtw
PCGG commissioner, GSIS chair named; Paul Soriano out

PCGG commissioner, GSIS chair named; Paul Soriano out

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has appointed new officials to various agencies, including the Presidential Commission on Good Government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DSWD to move away from &lsquo;ayuda&rsquo; programs

DSWD to move away from ‘ayuda’ programs

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Without removing “social welfare” from its mandate, the Department of Social Welfare and Development is slowly...
Headlines
fbtw
P62 billion COVID-19 allowances for health workers remain unpaid

P62 billion COVID-19 allowances for health workers remain unpaid

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Over P62 billion worth of Health Emergency Allowance remains unpaid to health care workers who served during the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Magsaysay awardee: Women key in peacebuilding

Magsaysay awardee: Women key in peacebuilding

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
Women’s participation in peace-building should be normalized, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee said.
Headlines
fbtw
4 Pinoys hurt in missile attack in Ukraine

4 Pinoys hurt in missile attack in Ukraine

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Four Filipino seafarers injured in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine are now out of harm’s way, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still third largest source of ocean waste

Philippines still third largest source of ocean waste

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippines remains to be the third largest source of discarded waste that ends up in the ocean, according to an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with