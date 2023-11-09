^

Taal records highest sulfur dioxide emission this year

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 4:58pm
Taal records highest sulfur dioxide emission this year
The Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake in Batangas province, is seen on March 26, 2022, after an eruption earlier in the morning sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Thursday that Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 1, recorded its highest sulfur dioxide gas emission this year. 

According to Phivolcs there is an “increased and continuous degassing activity” from Taal. Taal emitted 11,499 tons of volcanic sulfur dioxide today.

“Taal has been continuously degassing high concentrations of volcanic sulfur dioxide since March 2021; emissions since September 2023 have averaged 5,019 tons per day,” it said. 

While no volcanic smog or vog was observed over the volcano's caldera throughout the day, a potential weakening of wind could lead to sulfur dioxide accumulation and vog formation in the Taal region, Phivolcs said.

Vog can cause eye, throat and respiratory tract irritation depending on the gas concentrations and the duration of exposure. Vulnerable groups like asthma patients, the elderly, pregnant women, and children may be particularly sensitive to vog. 

Communities are advised to stay indoors, cover their noses and avoid outdoor activities. Severe cases should seek medical help. 

Phivolcs also said that acid rain can be generated during periods of rainfall and volcanic gas emission in areas where the plume disperses, potentially causing damage to crops and affecting metal roofs of houses and buildings.

Meanwhile, Taal has been exhibiting “moderate seismicity.” Eighty-seven percent of the 415 volcanic earthquakes recorded since September 1 were weak volcanic tremors associated with volcanic gas activity. 

Taal Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1, indicating that it is still in “abnormal condition and should not be interpreted to have ceased unrest nor ceased the threat of eruptive activity.”

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY

TAAL VOLCANO

VOLCANO
