3 Filipino seafarers injured in Black Sea missile attack

Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 3:06pm
3 Filipino seafarers injured in Black Sea missile attack
This handout photograph taken and released by the Operational Command South in Odesa region on November 8, 2023 shows damages in a civilian vessel flying the Liberian flag that Ukraine said was hit by a Russian missile while entering a port in the Black Sea region of Odesa, injuring the ship's crew and killing a harbour pilot.
Handout / Ukrainian Ground Forces / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino seafarers were injured after Russia fired a missile at a civilian ship entering a Black Sea port in Ukraine’s Odesa region, the Department of Migrant Workers said Thursday. 

A Filipino engine trainee of the Liberian-flagged vessel was hospitalized after his left hand was injured, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said in an interview with GTV. 

“The crew members are out of harm’s way,” Cacdac said. 

“The logical option is to have them treated and repatriated, but we are currently discussing this with their manning agency. Their respective families have been notified that they’re out of danger,” he added. 

A harbor pilot was killed, while another port worker was injured, Ukraine said.

Both Ukraine and Russia have ramped up military activity and attacks in the Black Sea since a United Nations-brokered deal guaranteeing safe passage for civilian ships collapsed in July. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

FILIPINO SEAFARERS

UKRAINE
