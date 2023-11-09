^

Headlines

Meralco to increase transmission charge in November

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 3:00pm
Meralco improves substation in Cabuyao, Laguna
This photo shows Meralco's electric repairmen fixing electric cables.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will increase its electricity rate in the month of November. 

Meralco has announced an adjustment of P0.2347 per kWh in the November electricity rate, resulting in an overall rate of P12.0545 per kWh for a typical household this month, up from P11.8198 per kWh in October.

For residential customers using 200 kWh, the adjustment results in an approximately P47 increase in their overall electricity bill.

Meralco attributed the increase to high transmission charge which has gone up by P0.1211 per kWh for residential customers due to increased ancillary service charges by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

“The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has significantly raised its ancillary service charge for regulating reserves, accounting for about 76.5% of total ancillary service charges,” Meralco’s statement read.

Meralco's distribution charge has not changed since a P0.0360 per kWh reduction that started in August 2022.

