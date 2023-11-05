^

Timor-Leste leader in Philippines on November 10 for state visit

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 3:18pm
Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 21, 2023.
AFP / Timothy Clary

MANILA, Philippines — Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta is set to visit the Philippines this week, with the aim to enhance the ties between the two nations, Malacañang said Sunday. 

Ramos-Horta, a Nobel Peace Prize awardee, will be in the country for a state visit on November 10, Friday, to tackle various areas of cooperation between the Philippines and Timor-Leste, spanning technical, political, education and economic partnerships. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Justice, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Social Welfare and Development will be present during the visit of Ramos-Horta.

Timor-Leste officially declared independence in May 2002, becoming the first new sovereign state of the 21st century. This followed a long struggle under Portuguese colonial rule, and Indonesian invasion and occupation.

It participated in the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia last May as an observer. 

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. assured Timor-Leste of the Philippines’ continued support for its move toward becoming a full-fledged member of the regional bloc. 

TIMOR-LESTE
