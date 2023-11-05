^

Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 9:54am
Guadiz reinstated as LTFRB chair
Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III answers the questions regarding the fare matrix of the EDSA bus carousel, the ticketing system, and updates on the public land transportation in Metro Manila during a press conference on Jan. 6, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation has reinstated Teofilo Guadiz III as chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board after being suspended due to corruption allegations. 

Guadiz will return as the head of the LTFRB Monday, less than a month after he was suspended by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. 

“In the exigency and best interest of service, Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz III is hereby reinstated as chairperson of the LTFRB, effective 6 November 2023,” the special order signed by Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista read. 

Jeffrey Tumbado, former executive assistant of Guadiz, claimed in a press conference in October that the approval of franchises, routes and special permits was being sold in the LTFRB, and that the corruption could reach Malacañang. Guadiz denied the allegations.

Tumbado later recanted his claims of corruption, saying that those were “borne out of impulse, irrational thinking, poor decision making, and misjudgment.” 

An investigation against Guadiz was launched after the allegations came to light. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD

LTFRB
Philstar
