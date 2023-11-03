^

Headlines

Comelec: No complaint to be filed vs teachers who withdrew from BSKE duty

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 5:30pm
Comelec: No complaint to be filed vs teachers who withdrew from BSKE duty
People cast their votes at a polling station during the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections clarified on Friday that it will not be filing criminal complaints against teacher-poll workers who begged off from working during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections last Monday.

While the poll body will investigate the factors that caused some 2,500 teachers in the Bangsamoro region to back out at the last minute from serving as election workers, "no complaint will be filed against a single teacher," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in a press conference.

Instead, the Comelec will be "filing cases against those who have threatened or caused violence against our teachers, and against our personnel, and Comelec officials and employees," Garcia added.

The Comelec will, however, probe the reasons that made teachers back out on the elections day itself and those who refused to turn over the elections paraphernalia assigned to them, Garcia added.

Garcia also reiterated that teachers were well within their right to back out of election services. 

 "Criminal cases are very grave, and given that we provided only a limited amount for honoraria, and teachers were threatened… Why would we file a case against those who were threatened?" Garcia said in Filipino.

 At least 2,530 teachers who initially signed up to render election-related work in the Bangsamoro region backed out on election day, according to the Comelec. Members of the Philippine National Police took over their poll duties.

Two weeks before election day, around 44 teachers in the province of Abra begged off from election duties due to concerns over their safety following shooting incidents in Bucay town.

Almost 500,000 public school teachers served as election staff during the BSKE.

Two teachers' groups who conducted their independent monitoring of the BSKE said that several teachers experienced delays in returning election paraphernalia, forcing some to work up to over 24 hours.

vuukle comment

BSKE 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief
play

Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just announced the appointment of a new agriculture secretary.
Headlines
fbtw
400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing &mdash; Comelec

400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Comelec chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to resolve the said cases within three weeks in which 256 proclamations...
Headlines
fbtw
No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Teachers who served as poll workers during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will not receive overtime pay,...
Headlines
fbtw
Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
There were more election-related incidents during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year than in the BSKE...
Headlines
fbtw
92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can&rsquo;t assume posts

92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can’t assume posts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Ninety-two winning barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections candidates were not proclaimed and can’t assume posts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Norwegian cruise ship arrives with 1,600 visitors in Boracay

Norwegian cruise ship arrives with 1,600 visitors in Boracay

By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
Malay-Boracay Tourism Office on Friday welcomed Norwegian cruise ship MV Norwegian Jewel that is carrying an estimated 1,600...
Headlines
fbtw
Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

Jalosjos files motion to block Zamboanga rep's proclamation

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Reelectionist Romero Jalosjos Jr. filed a motion for reconsideration to the Supreme Court seeking to reverse the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

Headless DA no more: Issues in agriculture that Marcos leaves behind

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
In the nearly one-and-a-half years that the president kept the post — a move that farmers groups and minority lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with