Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 10:00am
This Nov. 3, 2023 photo shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a press briefing where he announced the appointment of new agriculture chief, Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just announced the appointment of a new agriculture secretary.

In a press briefing on Friday, Marcos appointed fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as the new secretary of the Department of Agriculture after almost two years of holding the position.

Marcos said that he found someone who has a "fair understanding" of "what needs to be done."

"Nauunawaan niya kung ano ang mga problema, at mga solusyon sa problemang iyon," Marcos he added. (He understands the problem, and the solution to that problem.)

Marcos also cited Laurel's fisheries experience mentioning his connections with experts in the industry. Laurel owns the Frabelle Group of Companies. 

According to a report of business news website Bilyonaryo.com, Laurel was one of Marcos’ top donors in the 2022 elections.

The president said that he led the agency since he assumed office because he deemed agriculture complicated that needs his personal intervention.

"There are many things that only a president could do, and the problems were so important and so deep that the authority of a president was necessary," he said.

Marcos held the position of agriculture secretary since he assumed the presidency.

During his tenure, the country has experienced several price increases of agricultural commodities. Rice price peaked at P60 per kilo.

