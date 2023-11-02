^

400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing — Comelec

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 6:24pm
This photo shows the front of the Commission on Elections with people walking.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — There are still 400 disqualification cases yet to be resolved after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), Comelec chairman George Garcia said on Thursday. 

In an interview with CNN Philippines “The Source,” Garcia said they are hoping to resolve the said cases within three weeks in which 256 proclamations have been suspended.

“The reason why we suspended their proclamation is because we honestly believe based on our initial assessment that indeed the cases filed against them are so meritorious,” Garcia said. 

The pending disqualification cases arose from illegal campaigning, vote buying and premature campaigning.

“We are hoping to resolve the disqualification cases of those we suspended the proclamation in a matter of three-weeks time,” he said.

If found guilty, aside from disqualification from office, vote buying and selling will have a penalty of one to six years of imprisonment, deprivation of the right to vote, and perpetual disqualification from holding office.

BSKE winners, when proclaimed shall assume office on January 1.

