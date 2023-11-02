^

115 Filipinos in Gaza want to be repatriated — DFA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 11:36am
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from Israel arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on October 23, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in Gaza who want to be repatriated climbed to 115, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

This is an increase from 78 only Filipinos who earlier requested for repatriation. There are a total 134 Filipinos in Gaza.

“We are waiting for Israel’s Authority for the Filipinos to be allowed in,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said in an interview with ANC.

The DFA said 60 Filipinos are waiting to cross the Rafah border between Egypt and Gaza.

On November 1, Egyptian authorities allowed 500 foreigners and dual citizens to pass through Rafah. These include two Filipino doctors from Doctors Without Borders (MFS).

"Doctors Without Borders is in charge of them. The 2 have crossed. They will be staying in Arish, which is the town closest to the border and soon they will be going to Cairo," De Vega told ANC.

However, the two doctors will not be returning to the Philippines and will be deployed elsewhere, according to De Vega.

Meanwhile, the Rafah crossing is the only border crossing where civillians can be evacuated from Gaza after an Israeli blockade on Israel and the West Bank.

On October 30, 60 Filipinos from Israel have successfully returned to the country making it the fourth batch of Overseas Filipino Workers to be repatriated.

