Comelec warns of charges for delays in barangay, SK polls

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 4:12pm
People fill their ballot papers before casting their votes at a polling station during the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s poll body warned Tuesday that people responsible for delays in delivering election materials and proclaiming the winners of village polls will be held accountable and face charges. 

Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia said in a briefing that these individuals may face criminal and administrative charges. 

“After the elections, we will deal with you,” Garcia said. 

Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in five villages in Bayang, Lanao del Sur experienced delays due to the late delivery of election paraphernalia to the polling stations. Two of the barangays held elections Tuesday. 

“As far as we’re concerned, we distributed election paraphernalia to the provincial treasurers, who then distributed the materials to the city and municipal treasurers who will distribute those to the teachers. So, why was there a delay? That is not acceptable,” the Comelec chief said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Election materials for two barangays in Calbayog City in Samar were not also delivered on time after an alleged attack by “insurgents,” Garcia also reported. Elections in those villages were instead conducted Tuesday. 

Despite the delays, the poll body expects that winning candidates in these areas will be proclaimed today. 

Delayed proclamation

The commission will also file cases against an unidentified mayor in the Bicol region for delaying the proclamation of barangay and SK election winners. 

Garcia said that the mayor intervened in the election process, insisting that the winners should not yet be proclaimed. The poll body believes the mayor disrupted the proclamation because his candidate lost. 

Political parties strategically utilize council posts to establish grassroots power bases.

“We told our regional director that the board of canvasser must be proclaimed today at all costs,” Garcia said. 

As of Tuesday morning, 98.21% of the votes have been canvassed, and proclamations have been made for 92.7% of barangays. 

Comelec described the long-delayed village and youth polls as “generally peaceful” despite pockets of violence, mostly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 

A day after the polls, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reminded elected village and youth officials to be honest at all times and prioritize the welfare of their constituents. 

BSKE 2023

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
